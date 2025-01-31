Schumer, 43, stopped by Howard Stern's satellite radio show for a chat, where the host brought up the weight loss drug craze.

Though she revealed her big weight loss, the Trainwreck star said it came at a cost: "So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting – and then you have no energy."

Schumer later discovered she has a gene known as GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea. She explained that was why she felt so sick during her pregnancy.

Looking "great" while on the drug simply wasn't worth the tradeoff.

The actress said: "I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?"