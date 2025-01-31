Porn Star Balcony Death Horror: Mystery as Hit OnlyFans Creator Plunges to Doom from Hotel Room 'While Shooting Threesome'
A porn star has tragically died after plunging from a hotel balcony while filming a threesome.
RadarOnline.com can reveal OnlyFans creator Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, known online as Anna Polly, was found in a courtyard at the complex — reported to be the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Rio de Janeiro.
Grim footage from the scene shows a police officer standing over a body — believed to be Alves — in a blood-covered sheet.
The 27-year-old reportedly fell to her death as she was filming X-rated scenes with the two male porn stars for an online adult content site.
The men who were with her in the hotel reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what happened but were released by the police after being questioned.
A police homicide unit is analyzing hotel CCTV images as part of its investigation and has already quizzed staff. Alves’ mobile is also being looked at.
A spokesman for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit said: "We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened.
"It's a complex case, and we don't rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime."
The results of the post-mortem have not been published, and it is not yet clear if there was a presence of drugs in Alves' system or anything suggesting she was a victim of sexual violence.
Alves fell to her death on January 23, but it only began to be reported in mainstream media on Thursday.
Anna's boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, said: "All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating.
"If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found."
The grief-stricken partner paid tribute to his late girlfriend and announced details of her funeral in a social media post.
He wrote: "It's so difficult without you. As the hours pass it’s starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger."
A friend said: "She had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects.
"This news has left everyone stunned."
Alves’ death comes as another X-rated star Emily Willis, 25, has been left "permanently disabled" after seeking treatment for a serious drug addiction at a Malibu rehab center, according to a recent lawsuit.
Her family has taken the rehab center she attended to court, claiming things could have gone differently for their daughter if the medical staff hadn't made a major mistake.
In February last year, Willis — real name Litzy Lara Banuelos — fell into a "vegetative coma" following an unexpected cardiac arrest while at a rehab facility, for which she had checked in with a "ketamine addiction."
She didn't wake from it until three months later in May.
Since then, it has been reported that the now-26-year-old has been unable to move and is only able to track things with her eyes, with it being previously suggested by medical professionals that she is suffering from "locked-in syndrome."
The complaint stated the rehab "failed" to provide her with adequate care up until the incident, amounting to "neglect, abandonment, recklessness, and negligence," and that staff should have known her health was at risk based on her medical history and assessments.