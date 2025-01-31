Hero Pilot Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger Shares Horrifying Theory on Cause of D.C. Plane Crash That Wiped Out Nearly 70 Passengers

The 74-year-old believes a lack of lights while flying over water may have been a major reason why a Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines plane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger, who saved 155 passengers by successfully landing a US Airways plane in the Hudson River in 2009, has his own theory on why the horrific plane crash on Wednesday night may have happened.

"There would have been fewer ground lights visible over the water than over land at night," Sullenberger said in an interview with The New York Times. "This might have made it a little bit harder to see."

The retired pilot continued: "Nighttime always makes things different about seeing other aircraft – basically all you can do is see the lights on them.

"You have to try to figure out: Are they above you or below you? Or how far away? Or which direction are they headed? Everything is harder at night."