Ex-USA soccer star Taylor Twellman quickly erased a post raising questions about Wednesday's fatal plane collision. RadarOnline.com can reveal Twellman was quickly criticized for his social media post, where he referred to the horrific crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C. as "suspicious."

Source: @TAYLORTWELLMAN/INSTAGRAM Taylor Twellman's post raised questions and 'suspicions' about the collision between the American Airline plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter.

A passenger jet with 64 people collided with a helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, and all 67 people aboard have been presumed dead – with 28 bodies recovered so far.

Source: @TAYLORTWELLMAN/INSTAGRAM The soccer star responded to a comment that slammed him for prompting conspiracy theories.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Twellman – who now serves as an analyst for Apple’s Major League Soccer coverage – uploaded a clip of the tragic incident. He added the caption: "You can't tell me this isn't suspicious. My heart aches for those on that plane. Literally everyone's worst nightmare."

People quickly criticized Twellman's post, prompting him to swiftly delete it. One user replied: "Conspiracy theories don't f---ing help Taylor. I live in DC like 10min from Reagan, they share air space with Joint Base Bolling. "So it's common to see Airport planes and mil aircraft flying overhead, the problem came down to horrible communication, either with (ATC) or the Helo."

The former soccer star noticed the response and responded with a saluting emoji and the word "Deleted." Twellman may not have been too far off though, as conspiracy theories have been erupting online following the tragic mid-air crash between the military helicopter and passenger airplane.

Source: @EARTHCAM/X 67 people aboard have been presumed dead from the crash, with 28 bodies recovered so far.

The American Airlines plane reportedly had 60 passengers and four crew members aboard, while the military helicopter carried three people on its "training flight." As authorities continue to investigate, details about the crash are slowly emerging – but social media users have already begun speculating and sharing their own theories about the cause of the tragic incident.

Some critics questioned how such an incident could occur with modern technology and the presence of nearby air traffic control towers, with some even suggesting the crash was intentional – noting how "military helicopters don't fly into planes." Others claimed the Black Hawk seemed to "chase" the passenger plane, comparing the incident to a "1970s style assassination."

Meanwhile, some critics demanded to "know who was on that passenger plane," speculating the crash could have been a "targeted hit." One user on X wrote: "A army pilot who doesn't understand how to navigate close to an airport? Even if training? Yeah this smells bad." Another commented on a video of the crash: "This looks deliberate to me. Watch this clip, especially the slow motion part, the plane is coming in to land and the helicopter comes in from the left and flies straight into it."

Someone else repeated: "Watch this clip, especially the slow motion part, the plane is coming in to land and the helicopter comes in from the left and flies straight into it." As authorities continued their overnight recovery efforts and investigators examined camera footage and air traffic control recordings, President Donald Trump pointed to DEI as the cause of the tragic crash.

Source: SKY NEWS American Airlines recently confirmed four crew members were aboard the flight.