Rihanna Makes Shock Appearance at Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky's Assault Trial — And Completely Glams It Up for Court Cameo
For the second day in a row, Rihanna has stood by her man in court, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Grammy winning superstar was front and center in the gallery during boyfriend A$AP Rocky's ongoing shooting trial.
Rocky is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, after a fight in 2021. The singer, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Thursday's testimony found Relli on the stand. Rocky's former friend became visibly agitated by the questions Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, threw at him, and lashed out when his Instagram account was brought up.
Relli, under oath, complained: "Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats.
"(People) threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?...Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on...
"This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?"
Relli was admonished by the judge and encouraged to answer the questions.
It made for an explosive few minutes, and Rihanna was there to take it all in. Court insiders said the Umbrella singer dressed to impress Thursday, in a white button-up top, thin black tie, and black work slacks. She accessorized with some black pumps and a pair of gold hoop earrings.
The 36-year-old was said to be all business, as she watched the proceedings with worry. Rocky faces up to 24 years behind bars for opening fire on a former friend on the streets in Hollywood in 2021, and word is RiRi is really stressing out.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it's showtime.
"Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front. But behind the scenes she is freaking out."
The stars, both 36, share two children – RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, but friends wonder if their relationship will survive if he is tossed in the slammer.
The A$AP Forever songwriter allegedly fired a semi-automatic weapon at Terell Ephron near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.
After several postponements, the trial finally began earlier this week, as he was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Insiders say so far, Rihanna has pledged to support Rocky. But if he's sentenced to significant time, she may change her mind.
The source said: "She says she would stick by her man, that they're in love, and that she's very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn't sit well with her when push comes to shove."
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, sued Rocky for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.
Any prison sentence could force Rihanna to flee.
The insider said: "So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."