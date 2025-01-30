Rihanna Makes Shock Appearance at Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky's Assault Trial — And Completely Glams It Up for Court Cameo

Rocky is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, after a fight in 2021. The singer, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thursday's testimony found Relli on the stand. Rocky's former friend became visibly agitated by the questions Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, threw at him, and lashed out when his Instagram account was brought up.

Relli, under oath, complained: "Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats.

"(People) threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?...Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on...

"This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?"