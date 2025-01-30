Air Traffic Control Audio From American Airlines Plane Horror Emerges: 'I Just Saw a Fireball… and Then it Was Gone' — As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Admits 'A Mistake Was Made'

Chilling audio from the moment an American Airlines flight collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter as emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A ground control employee called in after seeing a "fire ball" in the sky before losing sight of both aircrafts as they fell out of the sky and into the nearly frozen Potomac River below.

Officials believed there were no survivors on either aircraft. American Airlines flight 5342 reportedly had 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and three passengers were said to be traveling on the helicopter's "training flight."