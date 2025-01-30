Tom Selleck's 'Sad Final Days': How 'Washed-Up' Former 'Blue Bloods' Actor 'Celebrated' Turning 80 With SOLO Fast Food Meal — After We Told How He's Battling Obesity, the Blues and Career Death

It should come as no surprise Selleck decided not to make a big deal when it came to his milestone birthday as he previously revealed his low-key plans on the special day: "I’ll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and (my wife) Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."

He added: "I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."

While Selleck is focused on continuing to work, things have apparently slowed down after his long-running CBS series Blue Bloods was canceled in November 2023 following 14 seasons.