Tom Selleck's 'Sad Final Days': How 'Washed-Up' Former 'Blue Bloods' Actor 'Celebrated' Turning 80 With SOLO Fast Food Meal — After We Told How He's Battling Obesity, the Blues and Career Death
Tom Selleck was all by his lonely self on his 80th birthday, as the iconic actor was seen solo at a McDonald's drive-thru lunch.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Blue Bloods star looked down in the dumps as he ate alone in his truck in Thousand Oaks California, witnesses claimed.
It should come as no surprise Selleck decided not to make a big deal when it came to his milestone birthday as he previously revealed his low-key plans on the special day: "I’ll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and (my wife) Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."
He added: "I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."
While Selleck is focused on continuing to work, things have apparently slowed down after his long-running CBS series Blue Bloods was canceled in November 2023 following 14 seasons.
An insider claimed the Hollywood star is now reaching out to his famous pals – including Friends' Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of," the source previously said.
They continued: "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast from back when the Magnum, P.I. hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.
"They all loved him when he was on the show. He's hoping Jennifer and Courteney will lend him a hand."
Selleck's role on the NBC show earned him an Emmy nomination in 2000.
"He truly believes they can set him up with a gig of his liking, and maybe Jen can even get him on The Morning Show. He would love that," the source added referring to Aniston's AppleTV+ series.
The insider also claimed Selleck is getting quite tired with not staying busy: "He's a workaholic, he can't retire. Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that Blue Bloods is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively. He has lots of friends in Hollywood and he's tapping all his contacts."
Selleck also has his health to worry about, especially his weight.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the 6-foot-4 Selleck is close to 350 pounds.
"It's no secret Tom's been in questionable health, and he tells everyone how much he resents this early retirement that he never wanted," the insider said at the time.
They claimed: "His thunderous weight gain must be putting terrible pressure on his joints."
Florida-based Dr Gabe Mirkin is also concerned for the Magnum P.I. alum's uncertain future.
He said: "The odds are overwhelming that he is already diabetic, and every high rise in blood sugar after eating can damage every cell in his body."
"Bad knees are directly associated with abdominal obesity that causes diabetes, that damages nerves and damages the knee joint itself." Dr Mirkin added referring to Selleck's outing in July 2024 where he was seen with scars on both legs, suggesting he'd had knee replacement surgery.