Rihanna Rolling in More Cash As She Frolics Near-Naked on Bed of Rose Petals to Launch Raunchy Valentine's Day Range

The Umbrella singer — who has been in a relationship with the father of her two children, A$AP Rocky since 2020 – is no stranger to posing in items from her intimate collection.

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018 — just one of the arms of her Fenty Corps business.

As well as her lingerie collections, the beauty and skincare brands alone she's set up are now valued at an estimated $ 2.7 billion, in which Rihanna owns a 50 percent stake.

The Valentine's collection comes ahead of the star's hotly anticipated ninth album in 2025, after her nine-year hiatus and having two baby boys.