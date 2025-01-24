Rihanna Rolling in More Cash As She Frolics Near-Naked on Bed of Rose Petals to Launch Raunchy Valentine's Day Range
Rihanna frolics near-naked on a bed of roses as she bolsters her bank balance by posing in a raunchy new shoot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan superstar, 36, was showcasing her Fenty brand's new Valentine's collection, giving the camera a sultry stare on all fours with her pink tinted hair falling over her shoulder.
The Umbrella singer — who has been in a relationship with the father of her two children, A$AP Rocky since 2020 – is no stranger to posing in items from her intimate collection.
Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018 — just one of the arms of her Fenty Corps business.
As well as her lingerie collections, the beauty and skincare brands alone she's set up are now valued at an estimated $ 2.7 billion, in which Rihanna owns a 50 percent stake.
The Valentine's collection comes ahead of the star's hotly anticipated ninth album in 2025, after her nine-year hiatus and having two baby boys.
She was pictured making a late night visit to a New York studio this week, suggesting she's still hard at work on her pop comeback.
The singer last released a song, Lift Me Up, in 2022 and fans are desperate to hear new material
Rihanna sparked concern her music career could be all but done when she DJ'd in her home country of Barbados, telling the crowd: "Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me."
It's no secret she has favored building her Fenty brand in recent years, but the time appears right to return to her first love, music.
Last year she revealed she was reworking material she had already put together due to struggling with making them match the "visual ideas" she had for the project
She said: "I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.
"I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start — give me a second!"
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Rihanna parked her music career because making money from sultry photoshoots was far easier and more lucrative.
An insider said: "Rihanna hasn't released any music for such a long time, and there's not much sign of any more coming.
"Since becoming a mom, she's still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all, it hasn't taken much effort.
"So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it’s just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?"
"She's now just a highly paid stripper."
We also revealed how Rihanna hoped to make more money by working on a range of reusable cloth nappies as part of new lines called Fenty Kids and Fenty Athletic.
The trademarks are still being assessed by lawyers.
Rihanna said she wanted to make her own kid clothing line after being disappointed about what was on offer for her two youngsters.
The singer said: "When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids' clothes are so….they're sooo boring.
"I’m like, 'This is what y'all been doing to these people's kids all along?'
"I feel like the kids need it. Let's get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool."