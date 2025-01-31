Patti Smith Assures Panicked Fans She's 'Doing Fine' — After Sparking DEATH Fears With Dizzy Spells and Stage Collapse

Patti Smith has put fans' minds at ease after sparking health concerns with her onstage collapse. RadarOnline.com can reveal the punk rock singer is "doing fine" following her sudden fall to the ground while performing at the Cultura Artística Theater in São Paulo, Brazil – just one day after complaining of dizziness and a severe migraine.

Source: MEGA Smith, 78, reassured fans on Instagram that she was fine, attributing the incident to 'post-migraine dizziness."

As news of her fall spread online, Smith, 78, took to Instagram to assure fans she was healthy and explained the incident was caused by "post-migraine dizziness." She captioned the post: "This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media. I had some post migraine dizziness.

Source: MEGA Fans quickly showed support for the singer after being worried about her health.

"Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night. "I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine."

Fans quickly thanked Smith for her update, with one commenting: "Im so glad that you are fine and healthy, I can't waiting to see you tonight. Sending love and good vibes for you! Love you." A second wrote: "Thank you for being this amazing human (heart). I wish you a full recovery and hope to see you again soon." Someone else said: "Thank you beautiful Patti for all that you give. Wishing you all the good things today and always. You are pure love."

A video of the shocking incident showed the Free Money singer lying on the ground before being helped off stage in a wheelchair. Smith left the stage for about 10 minutes before returning to perform a few songs while seated in the chair.

The Cultura Artística Theater later provided an update on the singer's condition in a brief statement shared on social media. They wrote: "She's being attended to by the best doctors and our team."

Source: MEGA Smith was helped off stage in a wheelchair, then returned after 10 minutes to perform a few songs from the chair.

Smith was in Brazil for the two-day presentation of the "Correspondences" project, alongside the Berlin-based group Soundwalk Collective. In a statement, the group explained despite suffering from a migraine for several days before the performance, Smith was determined to "be there for all of us and you and perform."

Journalist Micheline Alves, who was seated in the front row during Smith's performance, recalled the "bizarre" moment before the singer collapsed. Alves described: "She clearly felt dizzy. She started moving backward and fell in a way — I think she tried to support herself on the microphone or the music stand. And everything fell on top of her. It was a bizarre scene."

The journalist mentioned a doctor at the performance eventually checked on Smith, adding: "After a few minutes, we saw that she wasn't unconscious. She got up on her own." Once Smith returned to the stage, she apologized to the audience and explained she could not continue the performance.

Source: MEGA The singer apologized to the audience for not being able to continue on with her performance.

She told the crowd: "Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can't finish. So we will have to figure something out. And I feel very badly." The audience reportedly responded to Smith's apology: "Don’t be! We love you!"