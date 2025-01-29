Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With More Horrific Allegations from Ex — Who Claims He Admitted 'We All Have a Bit of R. Kelly In Us'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with more horrific allegations as he sits in jail waiting for his trial to begin.
RadarOnline.com can report a woman, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, claimed the disgraced music producer once made a disturbing comment about R. Kelly – who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on child sexual abuse convictions.
In the new Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy, more shocking and disturbing allegations about the jailed rapper have been revealed.
It also includes new statements about Diddy from 15 of his former colleagues, employees, and alleged victims.
In the documentary, the music producer's alleged ex claimed she and Diddy were on a yacht together in the Bahamas when R. Kelly’s documentary Surviving R. Kelly came out back in 2019.
The alleged ex claimed: "[Diddy] came into the room to watch a little bit. He’s walking out of the room, and he says, 'There’s a little bit of R Kelly in all of us' and then walked out the door."
She added: "And I remember being like, 'What?' There is not a little bit of R Kelly in all of us but I wasn’t absorbing really the severity of that statement until later."
The ex also claimed in 2021, Diddy was on a "pink substance" drug and allegedly assaulted her.
Back in 2022, R. Kelly was accused of sexually abusing minors and sentenced to 20 years for child abuse convictions in Chicago.
That same year in New York, he was sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking and racketeering convictions.
Diddy has denied all of the allegations made in the documentary, and his attorneys said in a statement to ABC News: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims.
"He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail. The accusations against him are pure fiction."
Over the last few months, the list of allegations against Combs has grown — with some alleged incidents occurring back in the early 1990s.
Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he waits for his trial to start, which is set for May 2025.
Despite the growing allegations and dozens of lawsuits, the Bad Boy Records founder has denied all allegations.
The disgraced producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
He has been denied bail multiple times since being arrested.
The music mogul's legal team has previously stated regarding the allegations: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."