EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Brutally Forensic 'Proof' he Was 'Deep Into Abuse When He Announced His Bizarre Love Era'

Fallen music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a barrage of claims that he was still indulging in sickening abuse as he ushered in his so-called "Love Era".

And on the night he was arrested by cops there was a woman waiting for him in his $7,000-a-night New York hotel suite with supplies of illegal drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A sexual abuse civil lawsuit filed by his former long-term partner Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in November 2023 triggered his downfall.

Combs last year apologized after footage of the shocking 2016 hotel hallway attack was uncovered and he called the incident his "rock bottom."