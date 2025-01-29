EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Brutally Forensic 'Proof' he Was 'Deep Into Abuse When He Announced His Bizarre Love Era'
Fallen music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a barrage of claims that he was still indulging in sickening abuse as he ushered in his so-called "Love Era".
And on the night he was arrested by cops there was a woman waiting for him in his $7,000-a-night New York hotel suite with supplies of illegal drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A sexual abuse civil lawsuit filed by his former long-term partner Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in November 2023 triggered his downfall.
Combs last year apologized after footage of the shocking 2016 hotel hallway attack was uncovered and he called the incident his "rock bottom."
Yet a couple of years earlier, Combs, 55, had crowed about caring about women as he pushed a name change.
In an Instagram post, he showed off a photo of his driver's license, with "Sean Love Combs" written under his picture. The caption read: "Look what I just got in the mail today. IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."
But in the days and hours leading up to Combs' arrest, he was still acting on his worst impulses, according to prosecutors.
He allegedly called and texted a potential government witness 58 times over four days, in what prosecutors later labeled potential tampering.
Multiple bags of a pink powder were found in his plush hotel suite, prosecutors said, noting the substance appeared similar to stimulants previously seized from Combs that tested positive for ecstasy and other drugs.
Two hotel employees said a woman was waiting for Combs upstairs when he was taken into custody.
He also had been trying to persuade another female to come to New York that weekend, in what she now believes was an attempt to keep her silent about their four-year relationship.
During Combs' final months of freedom before his arrest, his alleged depraved behavior continued.
While Combs' legal team said he had reformed and proved his "trustworthiness" by coming to New York, and therefore deserved to be released on bond, prosecutors and some in and around Combs' inner circle saw his actions as calculated.
"It's bulls---," said a sex worker who claimed he was hired for several of Combs' 'Freak-Offs'.
"He's not reformed. He just wanted to get out of jail. He's the same person."
Hundreds of pages of court documents, transcripts, and multiple lawsuits connected with the Combs case paint a picture of a man who remained sexually abusive after the 2016 hotel assault
Cops have uncovered a pattern of alleged abusive behavior stretching back to his time in college.
More than a dozen new accusers have come forward with claims that Combs, now in jail awaiting trial, physically attacked, drugged, and/or sexually assaulted them between 2016 and 2024.
Some of these interviews appeared in The Fall of Diddy, a two-night docuseries made in partnership with Rolling Stone Films that premiered on ID and Max.
"When I watched that apology video, I knew he was lying because I knew what I experienced in 2021, five years later," actress and model Kat Pasion said in the documentary.
In a harrowing account, Pasion alleged Combs had a nonconsensual sexual encounter with her.
She declared: "I've decided to speak my truth and take my power back. This man is sick."