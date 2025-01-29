Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Assistant Recalls Stomach-Churning Moment He 'Ordered Him to Have Sex With a Girl' to 'Prove His Loyalty to His Rapper Boss'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of forcing his now former assistant to have sex with a girl in order to prove his loyalty to the disgraced music mogul.
Phillip Pines made the allegations on the Max documentary, The Fall of Diddy, as he broke down in tears while recalling the sick moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before allegedly ordering him to have sex, Pines claims Combs gave him a massage like a "coach would give a player."
Combs then gave Pines a condom and is said to have told him, "prove your loyalty to me," and referred to himself as "King" as he pointed towards a girl in the room.
Pines said in the documentary he decided to "perform for a bit" and then made his exit from the room when Combs wasn't looking anymore
Pines, who worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 according to his lawsuit, claimed the Bad Boy founder treated him "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."
He tearfully said the moment he had to "prove himself" is "something I won't forget."
Pines added: "My life changed and I've never really recovered from it," and claimed the hitmaker had been partaking in drinking and doing drugs when he asked him to "prove himself."
He recalled: "I froze before it took place, I didn't know what was happening. In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he's doing this? Is he that gone?
"I didn't know what to do. She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head and I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn't see him in my sight anymore."
"I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don't do this I don't know what's going to happen," he said, explaining why he did not refuse Combs.
However, Pines now has a "great sense of remorse," and added: "I come from a Christian background and I lean on those morals heavily."
The 55-year-old has denied Pines' claims, and his team previously stated: "... We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
In his lawsuit, Pines also claimed he helped set-up hotel rooms for sex romps called "Wild King Nights." According to Pines, the hotel rooms were used for "orgies and drug binges," as he was in charge of cleaning up the mess afterwards and making sure no evidence, such as blood and bodily fluids, was left behind.
Combs, notes the lawsuit, would instruct Pines to have many items at hand for the night, including baby oil, sex machines, red lights, alcohol, illegal drugs, ice buckets, lube, and honey packs for male libido.
Pines, who is suing for damages, claims the parties would sometimes go on for days and multiple women would be involved in the sex romp.
Combs is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
His trial date is set for May 2025.