Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Assistant Recalls Stomach-Churning Moment He 'Ordered Him to Have Sex With a Girl' to 'Prove His Loyalty to His Rapper Boss'

Phillip Pines made the allegations on the Max documentary , The Fall of Diddy, as he broke down in tears while recalling the sick moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of forcing his now former assistant to have sex with a girl in order to prove his loyalty to the disgraced music mogul.

'The Fall of Diddy' featured Combs' former assistant accusing the rapper of 'forcing' him to have sex.

Pines said in the documentary he decided to "perform for a bit" and then made his exit from the room when Combs wasn't looking anymore

Combs then gave Pines a condom and is said to have told him, "prove your loyalty to me," and referred to himself as "King" as he pointed towards a girl in the room.

Before allegedly ordering him to have sex , Pines claims Combs gave him a massage like a "coach would give a player."

Pines added: "My life changed and I've never really recovered from it," and claimed the hitmaker had been partaking in drinking and doing drugs when he asked him to "prove himself."

He tearfully said the moment he had to "prove himself" is "something I won't forget."

Pines, who worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 according to his lawsuit, claimed the Bad Boy founder treated him "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."

'My life changed and I've never really recovered from it,' Pines said.

He recalled: "I froze before it took place, I didn't know what was happening. In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he's doing this? Is he that gone?

"I didn't know what to do. She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head and I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn't see him in my sight anymore."

"I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don't do this I don't know what's going to happen," he said, explaining why he did not refuse Combs.

However, Pines now has a "great sense of remorse," and added: "I come from a Christian background and I lean on those morals heavily."