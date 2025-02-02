James Bond Shock as Little-Known Actor Emerges as 'Top Choice' to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes as 007
A new contender has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to become the next 007, surprising both fans and industry insiders.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Stuart Martin, a relatively lesser-known actor, is now in serious contention for the iconic role of James Bond after starring in projects like Miss Scarlett & The Duke and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.
The search for Daniel Craig's successor has been ongoing for years, with familiar names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson being frequently rumored for the role.
Martin's potential casting would mark a significant shift for the role, as he would become the first Scotsman to portray the legendary spy since Sean Connery's departure from the franchise in 1983.
A source claimed: "Stuart is the name that has been discussed in Bond circles by those in the know.
"He is in serious contention. No-one will confirm this because Eon goes all out to deny and shy away from anything concerning casting, but it would be an amazing milestone to have a Scottish Bond again."
According to a source familiar with the discussions, the production company behind the Bond franchise, Eon, is open to considering lesser-known talents for the role.
The focus remains on finding the best fit for the character, regardless of the actor's level of fame.
James Norton, another actor often linked to the role of Bond, has also generated buzz among fans.
His performance in the TV series Playing Nice led some enthusiasts to speculate about his possible involvement in the franchise.
In the third episode of the series, James' character Pete Riley is at a gala event. While the rest of the attendees are wearing swanky tuxedos, James is not. He is in a plain suit.
Hannah Townsend asked Talk Of The Townsends' followers on TikTok: "Are you watching brand new TV drama Playing Nice? And if you are, did you notice this?"
Husband Benedict told Hannah: "James Norton is in the show and he has long been rumoured to be the next James Bond.
"Now, every James Bond has a contract clause stating they cannot wear a tuxedo in any other media while they are James Bond.
"There's a scene in the third episode of Playing Nice where they're at a gala and every single man in that room is wearing a tuxedo except James Norton, who was wearing a regular suit.
"Now, admittedly his character is meant to be sort of humbled, so it could just be some kind of character-related wardrobe."
Hannah jumped in to point out: "But it could be that maybe he is going to be the next James Bond."
The role of James Bond is considered one of the most sought after roles for U.K. actors.
Bond is a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, featured in twelve novels and two short-story collections. The part has been played by several iconic actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Connery, Craig, Timothy Dalton and Roger Moore.