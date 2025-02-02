Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > James Bond

James Bond Shock as Little-Known Actor Emerges as 'Top Choice' to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes as 007

Composite photo of Stuart Martin
Source: MEGA

Stuart Martin is allegedly a frontrunner to be the new James Bond.

Feb. 2 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A new contender has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to become the next 007, surprising both fans and industry insiders.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Stuart Martin, a relatively lesser-known actor, is now in serious contention for the iconic role of James Bond after starring in projects like Miss Scarlett & The Duke and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.

Article continues below advertisement
james bond shock little known actor emerges top choice daniel craig
Source: MEGA

Stuart Martin starred in Zach Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'.

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Daniel Craig's successor has been ongoing for years, with familiar names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson being frequently rumored for the role.

Martin's potential casting would mark a significant shift for the role, as he would become the first Scotsman to portray the legendary spy since Sean Connery's departure from the franchise in 1983.

A source claimed: "Stuart is the name that has been discussed in Bond circles by those in the know.

"He is in serious contention. No-one will confirm this because Eon goes all out to deny and shy away from anything concerning casting, but it would be an amazing milestone to have a Scottish Bond again."

Article continues below advertisement
james bond shock little known actor emerges top choice daniel craig
Source: MEGA

James Bond has been played by several iconic actors throughout the years.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the production company behind the Bond franchise, Eon, is open to considering lesser-known talents for the role.

The focus remains on finding the best fit for the character, regardless of the actor's level of fame.

James Norton, another actor often linked to the role of Bond, has also generated buzz among fans.

His performance in the TV series Playing Nice led some enthusiasts to speculate about his possible involvement in the franchise.

In the third episode of the series, James' character Pete Riley is at a gala event. While the rest of the attendees are wearing swanky tuxedos, James is not. He is in a plain suit.

Hannah Townsend asked Talk Of The Townsends' followers on TikTok: "Are you watching brand new TV drama Playing Nice? And if you are, did you notice this?"

Article continues below advertisement
james bond shock little known actor emerges top choice daniel craig
Source: MEGA

The 007 movies have garnered several Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Husband Benedict told Hannah: "James Norton is in the show and he has long been rumoured to be the next James Bond.

"Now, every James Bond has a contract clause stating they cannot wear a tuxedo in any other media while they are James Bond.

"There's a scene in the third episode of Playing Nice where they're at a gala and every single man in that room is wearing a tuxedo except James Norton, who was wearing a regular suit.

"Now, admittedly his character is meant to be sort of humbled, so it could just be some kind of character-related wardrobe."

Hannah jumped in to point out: "But it could be that maybe he is going to be the next James Bond."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham Brutally Snubbed by Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz — Who Has Cut Nepo Baby From Film She Directed Him In

Photo of Bonnie Blue

OnlyFans Orgy Star Bonnie Blue Makes ANOTHER Shocking Boast — Telling How She Had Sex With Teen Virgin Before Fuming Mom Pulled him From ‘Disgusting’ Gangbang Sex Stunt

Article continues below advertisement
james bond shock little known actor emerges top choice daniel craig
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig played James Bond from 2006 to 2021.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The role of James Bond is considered one of the most sought after roles for U.K. actors.

Bond is a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, featured in twelve novels and two short-story collections. The part has been played by several iconic actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Connery, Craig, Timothy Dalton and Roger Moore.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.