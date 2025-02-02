Sean 'Diddy' Combs Secretly Rushed Out of Jail to Hospital As He Faces Raft of Shocking New Sex Attack Claims

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy pleaded with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation around Christmas, claiming he believed he was suffering a breakdown.

According to a source close to the rapper, the guards at the detention center refused his request.

The insider claimed: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."