Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Secretly Rushed Out of Jail to Hospital As He Faces Raft of Shocking New Sex Attack Claims

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was rushed to the hospital.

Feb. 2 2025, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was secretly transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Brooklyn Hospital for a late-night MRI.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old rap mogul, who is awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, had to get a medical scan because his "knee was bothering him".

sean diddy combs secretly taken hospital federal lockup mri knee
Source: MEGA

Diddy was reportedly having issues with his knee.

According to sources close to the situation, Combs underwent the MRI around 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, and was swiftly returned to his cell after the procedure.

Diddy's hospital visit was kept secret to avoid unnecessary attention to his health status within the detention center.

sean diddy combs secretly taken hospital federal lockup mri knee
Source: MEGA

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, New York.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said: "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips."

Law enforcement sources said they were given a heads-up about what occurred "just in case it was leaked and they would have chaos."

sean diddy combs secretly taken hospital federal lockup mri knee
Source: MEGA

Diddy is charged for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy pleaded with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation around Christmas, claiming he believed he was suffering a breakdown.

According to a source close to the rapper, the guards at the detention center refused his request.

The insider claimed: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."

sean diddy combs secretly taken hospital federal lockup mri knee
Source: MEGA

Diddy has tried to appeal the charges against him multiple times.

Diddy currently faces charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is also facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers. These individuals claim that Diddy drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.

The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.

Combs first denied any wrongdoing in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping and physically abusing her when they were dating.

The Mo Money Mo Problems rapper settled the case less than 24 hours later but was forced to issue a public apology when a hotel security video surfaced of the music producer violently kicking and pulling his then-girlfriend.

Sources spoke with The New York Post about Diddy being taken to the hospital.

