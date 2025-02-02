Jeff Bezos' Pilot Fiancé Lauren Sanchez Helps Launch Blistering Attack on President Donald Trump for Blaming Washington Plane Crash on Diversity: 'Rage Sells More than Sex'
Seasoned pilot Lauren Sanchez called out Donald Trump by sharing a video criticizing the use of divisive language to garner attention after the president tried to link diversity initiatives to the tragic Washington, D.C., plane crash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old pilot, who is set to marry Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, shared a video by an NYU professor that delved into the negative impact of using divisive rhetoric to attract viewers online.
Sanchez shared the video to her 860K followers three days after Trump attempted to blame DEI for the deadly plane crash which killed over 60 people.
In the reel titled "Marketing in 2025", Professor Scott Galloway said: "There's something that sells more than sex, and that's rage — so trying to get people to start arguing with each other.
"They want you to fight. The algorithms love that. Because then it gets more comments, more Nissan ads, more shareholder value."
Although the video does not explicitly mention Trump, the timing is seen by many on social media as a "thinly veiled criticism" of the Commander-in-Chief's divisive commentary following the crash.
During Trump's first press conference after a plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., the president was asked by a reporter if he was saying this crash was caused as a result of diversity hiring.
He responded, "It could have been."
Although he did not provide any evidence that the disaster was related to DEI, he said he had some "pretty good ideas" of how it occurred and vowed to ensure it would never happen again.
Trump defended his statement: "I'm not blaming the controller. I'm saying there are things you could question."
The president also went after former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, accusing them of prioritizing DEI hiring practices instead of FAA safety. The blame then turned to labeling air traffic controllers as incompetent and mentally incapable of doing their jobs.
"We have a high standard. We've had a higher, much higher standard than anybody else. And there are things where you have to go by brain power," Trump told the White House press pool.
"You have to go by psychological quality, and psychological quality is a very important element of it," he continued. "These are various very powerful tests that we put to use and they were terminated by Biden, and Biden went by a standard that's the exact opposite."
Sanchez, a former news anchor and a licensed helicopter pilot since 2016, founded the female-owned aerial film company Black Ops Aviation. Her passion for aviation, stemming from her father's background as a commercial pilot and flight instructor, has earned her recognition in the industry.
In 2024, she was honored with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award for her contributions to vertical flight.