CNN Dragged into MORE Scandal as Commentator Issues Groveling Apology for Blaming Trump For American Airlines-Black Hawk Crash over D.C.— As President Points Finger at DEI Policies in Shock Rant
The hits keep coming for CNN.
Weeks after being found liable for defamation against a U.S. Navy veteran over on-air reporting, a CNN commentator was forced to issue a groveling apology online after blaming President Donald Trump for the fatal mid-air plane crash outside of Washington D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As news of the tragic American Airlines-Black Hawk helicopter crash unfolded, commentator Bakari Sellers shared a screenshot of a recent release from the House Committee on Transport and Infrastructure announcing a hiring freeze of air traffic controllers by the Trump administration.
The release included a statement from Ranking Member Rick Larsen, who warned the hiring freeze could threaten aviation safety.
Sellers captioned the X post: "Eight days ago."
Social media users wasted no time slamming Sellers for making the comment in the immediate aftermath of the fatal collision in the replies.
One user wrote: "Americans are currently being fished out of the Potomac, and rather than have reverence for the victims, you chose to dishonestly (and despicably) blame."
Another called out Sellers and CNN, writing: "The freeze has not affected any ATC command centers ANYWHERE after January 20th. There is no bottom low enough for @CNN."
Sellers then took down the post and issued an apology, explaining he deleted the previous post because "timing matters."
He wrote: "I deleted the post because timing matters. Politics at this point does not. I f---ed up, I own that. I am very prayerful but I’m also very frustrated upset and disturbed with where we are as a country. I recognize, and I will do better.
"The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors, and ensuring this never happens again."
Still, Sellers' remorse fell flat for online critics.
One X user responded: "You said what you said with a clear intention of politicizing it. You 'owning' it is a cop out. Mask off moment."
Another echoed: "Nah. You tried to politicize a horrific tragedy that is still under investigation. You’re an absolute clown. Shame on you."
A third simply commented, "Screenshots are forever," while a fourth suggested Sellers "should quit" his post at the network.
Some attempted to come to Sellers' defense, arguing conservative critics would have "blamed" former President Joe Biden had the tragedy occurred after his administration enacted a similar hiring freeze.
One wrote: "What? What do you think they’d be saying if Biden were at the helm?! We can and should be sorry for the lives impacted but do not take your foot off the gas of the truth. Please."
While critics were slamming Sellers for making the tragedy "political," President Trump baselessly blamed the incident on DEI hires during the Obama and Biden administrations at a White House press briefing.
He told reporters: "Their policy was horrible and their politics was even worse.
"A group within the FAA determined that the workforce was too white, then they had concerted efforts to get the administration to change that and to change it immediately. This was in the Obama administration.
"We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system."