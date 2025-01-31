We Expose the Full, Brutal Extent of Horrific Injuries Suffered by Bonnie Blue After She Bragged of Sleeping With 1,057 Men in a Day
Bonnie Blue is not holding back after claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in one day – this time revealing the injuries she suffered due to the shocking sex marathon.
The OnlyFans star has received vicious backlash following the decision, while her counterpart Lily Phillips is also trying to reach new sexual heights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 25-year-old claimed she spent a day bedding 1,057 men – a "number I am very proud of" – and now she is showing the aftermath in a video on her YouTube channel.
Alongside filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner, Blue bragged about surpassing the previous record of held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, and gushed: "Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible."
"You'll think I'm joking, my family are so proud of what I do," Blue added, praising her loved ones.
However, Blue also revealed how she physically felt following the lengthy sex session: "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers. The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – then showed her legs, which were covered in bruises and bite marks.
"I think they're fingerprints to be honest," she speculated, and added: "I've got bite marks. My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that, I'm ready for round two."
Despite the aftermath evidence on her body, Blue made it clear she wants more: "I say to them all the time – the dads, the husbands, the students – leave your mark on me.
"Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time. I enjoy it, when they've left marks, whether it's hand prints, bite marks, bruises. I'm ok with that, I quite like it. It's a bit of a turn on actually. Last night was the sorest I've ever felt but today I'm fine."
Not everyone is all about Blue's decision – Nicola McLean, a former glamor model, has been vocal about how she feels.
She previously said: "I think it's really sad to see her proudly showing off the injuries she endured during the 12-hour sex session. She says she’s here to educate young boys on sex. But we should not be educating teenage boys that rough sex is the norm.
"And we should also not be educating young girls that that's how they should be treated in the bedroom."
"I think she needs professional help. I think a day will come when she regrets this," McLean said, and added: "We really have to worry about the mental health aspect of this. It's so damaging."
Meanwhile, Blue has competition in her space, as fellow performer Phillips, 23, is also aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day, and she previously begged women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to help her with the task.
She said: "I want to work up to it. I've got a 300-guy gangbang on March 2.
"Because what's the point in just going straight to the thousand? Then you're not going to profit off of if you do 300, then 500, then a 1,000. It just makes a little more sense."
The two women have fought over interviews and media time, with many calling the rivalry "unhealthy."