We Expose the Full, Brutal Extent of Horrific Injuries Suffered by Bonnie Blue After She Bragged of Sleeping With 1,057 Men in a Day

The OnlyFans star has received vicious backlash following the decision, while her counterpart Lily Phillips is also trying to reach new sexual heights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bonnie Blue is not holding back after claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in one day – this time revealing the injuries she suffered due to the shocking sex marathon.

Blue revealed all the injuries she suffered after sleeping with over 1,000 men in a day.

"You'll think I'm joking, my family are so proud of what I do," Blue added, praising her loved ones.

Alongside filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner, Blue bragged about surpassing the previous record of held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, and gushed: "Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible."

The 25-year-old claimed she spent a day bedding 1,057 men – a "number I am very proud of" – and now she is showing the aftermath in a video on her YouTube channel.

The 25-year-old suffered bruises and bite marks on her body during the sex marathon.

However, Blue also revealed how she physically felt following the lengthy sex session: "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers. The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."

Blue – real name Tia Billinger – then showed her legs, which were covered in bruises and bite marks.

"I think they're fingerprints to be honest," she speculated, and added: "I've got bite marks. My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that, I'm ready for round two."