Read the Full Shocking Statement Blake Lively 'Battled to Force Justin Baldoni's Firm Into Signing After Bad Press' — As He Leaks Bombshell Texts in $400M 'Harassment' Case

The statement, which was dated August 12, 2024, reads: "It Ends With Us was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly.

"Blake Lively, Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way, any negativity aimed at them is ours to own. We mutually agreed that the cast would be promoting the film separately and understood why.

"We have always said we are not perfect and even if unintentionally make mistakes, we will always own then. We hold ourselves accountable, it's not anyone's job but ours and that's part of being 'man enough.

"We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed.

"We are very proud of the film and the welcome arms that it's been received. Part of our work is to have uncomfortable conversations for public growth.

"The film is doing that on screen, and we are doing that off-screen.

"Thank you to the cast and public for the opportunity to be imperfect and to be given the space to learn and grow."