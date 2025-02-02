Read the Full Shocking Statement Blake Lively 'Battled to Force Justin Baldoni's Firm Into Signing After Bad Press' — As He Leaks Bombshell Texts in $400M 'Harassment' Case
Justin Baldoni has released a statement he claims was drafted by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – urging him to accept blame amid the backlash surrounding the actress during their It Ends With Us press tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the film director also shared text conversations he had with both Lively and Reynolds.
The statement, which was dated August 12, 2024, reads: "It Ends With Us was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly.
"Blake Lively, Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way, any negativity aimed at them is ours to own. We mutually agreed that the cast would be promoting the film separately and understood why.
"We have always said we are not perfect and even if unintentionally make mistakes, we will always own then. We hold ourselves accountable, it's not anyone's job but ours and that's part of being 'man enough.
"We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed.
"We are very proud of the film and the welcome arms that it's been received. Part of our work is to have uncomfortable conversations for public growth.
"The film is doing that on screen, and we are doing that off-screen.
"Thank you to the cast and public for the opportunity to be imperfect and to be given the space to learn and grow."
According to Baldoni's court filings on his website, neither he nor his team believed the statement would have the desired effect.
Baldoni's team claims his reps at the time, WME, "concurs with Wayfarer that the statement was vague, implies culpability without substance, and fails to address the issues at hand".
Baldoni also leaked new alleged text messages from Lively and Reynolds amid their ongoing legal drama.
On his website, which is titled "Lawsuit Info", the film director shared his amended complaint and, as an exhibit to the filing, including a 168-page "timeline of relevant events" defending himself against Lively's allegations that he sexually harassed her during the filming of It Ends With Us.
The lengthy document included alleged text messages between him and Lively. It also unveiled previously unseen conversations between Baldoni and Reynolds.
In one of the alleged text messages, Lively wrote to the actor/director about rewriting the rooftop scene in April 2023.
She allegedly wrote: "If you knew me (in person) longer, you'd have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth..."
Baldoni also revealed what he claimed was his first-ever conversation with Lively's husband.
According to the filing, the alleged text messages between him and Reynolds started out as a polite and cordial exchange just over a month before the Deadpool actor allegedly swore at Baldoni and accused him of fat-shaming Lively.
In an attempt to "start a new friendship", Baldoni had texted the Deadpool actor and they had a pleasant conversation.
Baldoni wrote in his text to Reynolds: "I asked Blake for your number well over a month ago and have wanted to text you for a while now, but my good ol' nerves got the best of me."
He referred to himself as "the guy who brought his literal baggage to his meeting with your wife".
In the text exchange, Reynolds called Baldoni a "stand-up person" and "a wonderful collaborator" for his wife.