Blake Lively's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Report Against Justin Baldoni 'Was Prepped for Print By New York Times at Least 5 DAYS Before It Went Public'

That might suggest that Times staffers had advance knowledge of Lively's complaint and had a story ready for publication when she filed it with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20. The Times report was published on December 21.

Any such coordination on the actress's part would undermine her central claim that it was Baldoni who was scheming with his media partners to trash her reputation, rather than the other way around.

It could also hand Baldoni more ammunition against The Times after he sued the publication for $250million claiming its reporting was "rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions."