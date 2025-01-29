Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Blake Lively

Blake Lively's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Report Against Justin Baldoni 'Was Prepped for Print By New York Times at Least 5 DAYS Before It Went Public'

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's bombshell sexual harassment report against Justin Baldoni was in the hands of the New York Times five days before it was made public, according to new claims.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The New York Times prepared Blake Lively's bombshell sexual harassment report against Justin Baldoni five days before her lawsuit was made public, it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a composite image of the It Ends with Us co-stars created for the article – We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine – has a December 16, 2024 date embedded in its URL.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively branded nightmare actress by a lister in resurfaced clip harassment battle with justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

If the claims are true, they undermine Lively's claim Baldoni was the one scheming with his media partners to trash her reputation, rather than the other way around.

Article continues below advertisement

That might suggest that Times staffers had advance knowledge of Lively's complaint and had a story ready for publication when she filed it with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20. The Times report was published on December 21.

Any such coordination on the actress's part would undermine her central claim that it was Baldoni who was scheming with his media partners to trash her reputation, rather than the other way around.

It could also hand Baldoni more ammunition against The Times after he sued the publication for $250million claiming its reporting was "rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions."

Article continues below advertisement

The astonishing data clue was first spotted by TikTok creator goojiepooj who noticed that the URL for the composite image reads "2024-12-16-lively-topper." Several more photos are dated between December 18 and 20.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have asked the court to slap a protective order on Baldoni's lawyers to stop them making "harassing and retaliatory" comments to the media.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman opposes the attempted takedown on the grounds that it's "grossly unfair" to bar the dad-of-two from putting his side in the public domain weeks after Lively used the New York Times to present hers.

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

Baldoni is alleged to have entered Lively's trailer while she was topless, showed her graphic video of his wife giving birth and bit and sucked on her lips during an improvised kissing scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 40, appeared to gel on screen for the 2024 adaptation of Colleen Hoover's acclaimed novel exploring domestic violence and emotional abuse.

It became a surprise hit at the box office, grossing $351million on a budget of $25million.

But dueling lawsuits have since revealed how relations soured as Lively allegedly fought Baldoni for greater artistic control and started to feel increasingly uncomfortable during their intimate scenes.

Lively was the first to sue in December, alleging that Baldoni entered her trailer while she was topless, showed her graphic video of his wife giving birth, and bit and sucked on her lips during an improvised kissing scene.

Article continues below advertisement

She further accused him of conspiring to smear her reputation, citing a text message from Baldoni's publicist Melissa Nathan which read: "We can bury anyone."

Her sexual harassment claims made global headlines thanks to the near-simultaneous publication of the New York Times' story, which stretched to 4,000 words and quoted heavily from the complaint, which typically remains confidential.

Baldoni sued the Times, claiming it failed to vet Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation allegations and "relied almost entirely on Lively's unverified and self-serving narrative, lifting it nearly verbatim while disregarding an abundance of evidence that contradicted her claims."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit With More Horrific Allegations from Ex — Who Claims He Admitted ‘We All Have a Bit of R. Kelly In Us’

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kyle Kemper

RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing Sparks Humiliation for Justin Trudeau As Former Prime Minister's Relative Turns Up Sporting 'Make America Healthy Again' Hat

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Lively and Reynolds have been countersued by Baldoni who claims it was their team doing the smearing and asking for $400million in damages.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The newspaper plans to "vigorously defend against the lawsuit," according to its spokesman.

Next, Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds, turning the narrative on its head by claiming it was their team doing the smearing and asking for $400million in damages.

He accused her of twisting the meaning of his texts and emails and working in tandem with Leslie Sloane, a powerful Hollywood publicist, to plant damaging stories about him in the media.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.