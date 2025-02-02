Your tip
Blake Lively Lawsuit Latest: Ryan Reynolds 'Created Ultra-Woke Feminist Character in Deadpool Sequel to Mock Wife's Court Rival Justin Baldoni'

Ryan Reynolds was said to have come up with Nicepool as a 'vicious caricature' of Justin Baldoni.

Feb. 2 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds is accused of developing the character Nicepool in the hit blockbuster superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine as a form of mockery towards his wife Blake Lively's court rival co-star, Justin Baldoni.

According to the legal documents filed by Baldoni's lawyers, Nicepool is portrayed as a "woke feminist character" but serves as a "vicious caricature" of Baldoni.

The character is depicted with a man bun hairstyle similar to Baldoni's and references alleged comments central to the ongoing $396 million defamation battle between Lively and Baldoni.

Later in the film, Nicepool is fatally shot in the head by the character Ladypool, voiced by Lively herself.

According to legal documents filed by the It Ends With Us director's lawyers, the scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine "were intended to be a transparent, mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni".

The claims are in a 224-page filing as the defamation case potentially heads to court in New York in Feburary.

The document states: "Nicepool commented inappropriately on a female character’s attractive body after childbirth and excused his remark by claiming he identified as a feminist.

"Nicepool also made reference to an 'intimacy coordinator' and even used a hairstyle that mirrored Baldoni’s previously longer hair".

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lively and Reynolds' legal team insists on the protective order to prevent "extrajudicial statements" by Baldoni's attorneys.

The Hollywood power couple's attorney, Esra Hudson, sent a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday, January 24.

Hudson's letter read: "Requiring counsel to heed the ethical rules that bind them is not a gag order; it is a mechanism that would ensure the proceedings in this Court are not prejudiced by counsel's conduct outside of the courtroom.

"The Wayfarer Parties are attempting to draw a dangerous false equivalence that may have profound consequences not just for this case, but for other women who are sexually harassed in the workplace given the high profile of this matter."

Lively's lawyer also claimed the film director's alleged smear campaign against the mother of four may still be ongoing.

He wrote: "Even more troubling, however, is that the retaliation campaign that Ms. Lively alleged in her complaint, with substantial supporting documentation, includes highly destructive behind-the-scenes elements, including the regular engagement of (Baldoni's crisis PR chief) Melissa Nathan with her vast tabloid media sources to influence a steady stream of negative media regarding Ms. Lively, as well as a sophisticated and 'untraceable' digital social media manipulation campaign designed to impact social media algorithms against Ms. Lively.

"The Lively-Reynolds Parties are informed and believe that these efforts have continued unabated since the CRD Complaint was filed and may have even been accelerated.

"The administration of justice in this case will be severely compromised if this behavior continues."

