Blake Lively Lawsuit Latest: Ryan Reynolds 'Created Ultra-Woke Feminist Character in Deadpool Sequel to Mock Wife's Court Rival Justin Baldoni'

The character is depicted with a man bun hairstyle similar to Baldoni's and references alleged comments central to the ongoing $396 million defamation battle between Lively and Baldoni.

Later in the film, Nicepool is fatally shot in the head by the character Ladypool, voiced by Lively herself.

According to legal documents filed by the It Ends With Us director's lawyers, the scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine "were intended to be a transparent, mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni".

The claims are in a 224-page filing as the defamation case potentially heads to court in New York in Feburary.