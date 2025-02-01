How Ben Affleck's 'Growing Bond' With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Is 'Infuriating' Her Boyfriend John Miller: 'He Feels Like a Third Wheel'
Jennifer Garner's longtime boyfriend, John Miller, is feeling uneasy about the close relationship between the actress and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Miller "isn't thrilled" about the increased time the former couple is spending together, allegedly feeling like a "third wheel" in his own relationship.
An insider claimed Miller "knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship".
The source said: "Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel."
Insiders claim Jen and Ben now "text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years".
They explained: "It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their coparenting relationship.
"He doesn't feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it's hard not to feel jealous when it's clear they have a strong connection and friendship."
Another source in October said Jennifer and John are allegedly planning a wedding in Paris in the spring, where she supposedly visited to shop for a bridal gown.
The insider claimed: "Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize. Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do"
They also noted that a large ceremony in the French capital would be a huge contrast to when Jennifer and Ben eloped to Turks And Caicos in 2005.
A third source told In Touch: "This time around she wants a big wedding in a dream location and John is all for it. He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out.
"He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her."
RadarOnline.com has learned Miller was initially "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to comfort the Batman star after his split with Jennifer Lopez.
Miller reportedly flipped out after she decided to spend Thanksgiving with her ex,
An insider told Radar: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."
Garner and Miller have been together since 2018, and there was even rumors they were on track to tie the knot until the O.G. Bennifer broke up.
The insider said: "John's fine with them co-parenting. He's not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he's sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.
"Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can't seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this."
Sources spoke with Page Six about John feeling like a "third wheel".