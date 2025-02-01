Scandal-Hit 'Emilia Pérez' Karla Sofía Gascón Faces MORE Outrage — With History-Making Trans Actress Branding Selena Gomez a 'Rich Rat' As She Weighed in On Hailey Bieber Feud
Karla Sofía Gascón is embroiled in a massive wave of controversy as past tweets resurface, containing hurtful comments about her Emiliz Perez co-star Selena Gomez.
The backlash against Gascón began when a 2022 tweet resurfaced where she criticized Gomez in light of a photo featuring Selena and Hailey Bieber, despite rumors of a feud due to Hailey's marriage to Selena's ex, Justin Bieber.
The 52-year-old actress tweeted: "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife."
Gascón's criticism was met with swift backlash from several of the former Disney actress's fans.
This recent backlash is not the first time Gascón has come under fire for her online activity. She recently faced criticism for years-old anti-Islam posts on her social media, prompting her to apologize and deactivate her account.
One post from November 2020 read: "I'm sorry. Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school, there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we'll have to teach Arabic."
Another post from September 2020 featured a photo of a Muslim family dining in a restaurant in traditional Islamic attire, which included the wife covered from head to toe in a black burqa.
Gascón wrote: "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."
She also posted about George Floyd, whose murder by Minneapolis police, as he protested "I can't breathe", sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Gascón wrote: "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They are both wrong.
"Too many things to reflect on regarding the behavior of our species every time an event occurs. Perhaps it is no longer a question of racism, but of social classes that feel threatened by each other. Maybe that's the only real difference."
Responding to the mounting backlash, Gascón apologized: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.
"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life, I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."
Despite her efforts to move past these incidents, the internet has continued to uncover more controversial posts, keeping the controversy alive.
In addition to the remarks about Gomez, Gascón has engaged in body shaming towards singer Adele and criticized filmmaker Guillermo del Toro in separate incidents.
Zoe Saldaña broke her silence after racist, homophobic, and anti-Islam tweets by her Emilia Pérez co-star resurfaced.
Saldaña, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, spoke at a Q&A for the film in London on Friday, January 31, and said: "I'm still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I'm sad."
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress didn't mention Gascón by name or brought the specific controversial posts.
Saldaña added: "It makes me really sad because I don't support and I don't have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.
"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them were about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me."