Scandal-Hit 'Emilia Pérez' Karla Sofía Gascón Faces MORE Outrage — With History-Making Trans Actress Branding Selena Gomez a 'Rich Rat' As She Weighed in On Hailey Bieber Feud

This recent backlash is not the first time Gascón has come under fire for her online activity. She recently faced criticism for years-old anti-Islam posts on her social media, prompting her to apologize and deactivate her account.

One post from November 2020 read: "I'm sorry. Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school, there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we'll have to teach Arabic."

Another post from September 2020 featured a photo of a Muslim family dining in a restaurant in traditional Islamic attire, which included the wife covered from head to toe in a black burqa.

Gascón wrote: "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."

She also posted about George Floyd, whose murder by Minneapolis police, as he protested "I can't breathe", sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Gascón wrote: "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They are both wrong.

"Too many things to reflect on regarding the behavior of our species every time an event occurs. Perhaps it is no longer a question of racism, but of social classes that feel threatened by each other. Maybe that's the only real difference."