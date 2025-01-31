Controversial 'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Issues Grovelling Apology About Shocking Social Posts On Muslims, George Floyd — and Diversity at the Oscars
Controversial Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has issued an apology following her shocking social media posts on Muslims, George Floyd — and diversity at the Oscars.
RadarOnline.com can report the star, who made history and became the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar, got backlash for the resurfaced tweets.
On Thursday, a writer named Sarah Hagi shared screengrabs of Gascón's alleged resurfaced posts on X, which have since been deleted.
Hagi wrote on X: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh. Stuff like this doesn’t get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it’s never considered racist. Again, this isn’t even all of them.
"I’m not exaggerating when I say there are so many tweets. spanning years!! It’s really something else."
Social media users were quick to slam the Netflix star for the resurfaced tweets.
One user wrote: "Karla Sofia Gascon showing who she really is: racist, xenophobic, religiously intolerant, anti-vaccine, and, on top of that, a liar. Terrible!"
Another said: "If I were Karla Sofia Gascon, I wouldn't step foot in any awards ceremony this award season. What a disgrace."
A third added: "I hope from the bottom of my heart that now that Sofia Karla Gascon has been canceled."
A fourth tweeted: "Actress Karla Sofia Gascón is a disgrace to all the communities she is part of, she is racist, homophobic, and xenophobic and expresses this very well in places she thinks no one sees, she is a disgrace as a person and, in my opinion (I saw the film) a terrible actress."
On Thursday, the star released a statement through Netflix that read: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.
"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."
Last week, after the Oscar nominations were announced, social media users were quick to bash the actress and the Academy Award bosses behind their decisions.
Netflix's Emilia Pérez led the pack of contenders in this year's race and was nominated for a total of 13 Oscars this year.
One person cried: "Boycott the Oscars! Of course, they nominated a man for one of the five Best Actress slots, potentially stealing it from an actual woman."
Another complained: "The Oscars voters are a (very unfunny) joke. Karla Sofia Gascó is no more a woman than my fireplace. He walks & looks like a man portraying himself as a woman. Which is exactly what he is and those muppets insult every single female by nominating him for Best Actress."
While one user raged: "Look at this massive dude, who fancies himself a 'woman' and calls himself Karla Sofía Gascón. He just stole one of the spots at the Oscars, for Best Actress."
Despite the hate, Gascón took to Instagram and reacted to the nomination: "Thank you so much!"