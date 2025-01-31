EXCLUSIVE: Truth Revealed About George and Amal Clooney’s Shock Divorce Rumors — And How Couple Are 'Desperately Glossing Over Cracks' to Protect 'Show Marriage'

George and Amal Clooney are staging date nights on Zoom as they limp towards 11 years of marriage, sources say.

But insiders have told us that the Hollywood power couple are glossing over the cracks of a "show marriage" that is feeling the strain from their impossibly busy schedules, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mega-rich Clooney, 63, has taken on a gruelling stage play in New York while his human rights lawyer has remained in Europe.

A source told us: "Heaven knows why he took on play that has taken him away from his family for months. It is not like he needs the money.