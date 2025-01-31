Your tip
George Clooney
EXCLUSIVE: Truth Revealed About George and Amal Clooney’s Shock Divorce Rumors — And How Couple Are 'Desperately Glossing Over Cracks' to Protect 'Show Marriage'

truth revealed george amal clooney divorce rumors marriage cracks
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney are staging date nights on Zoom.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

George and Amal Clooney are staging date nights on Zoom as they limp towards 11 years of marriage, sources say.

But insiders have told us that the Hollywood power couple are glossing over the cracks of a "show marriage" that is feeling the strain from their impossibly busy schedules, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mega-rich Clooney, 63, has taken on a gruelling stage play in New York while his human rights lawyer has remained in Europe.

A source told us: "Heaven knows why he took on play that has taken him away from his family for months. It is not like he needs the money.

truth revealed george amal clooney divorce rumors marriage cracks
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys are masking their struggles with virtual dates amid busy careers.

"Their marriage has been strained for years and this move just shows the true landscape of their relationship.

"They are trying to work at it they are and telling friends they are as strong as ever but the one thing they are not lavishing on one another is time."

Our mole added: "Last year, they really committed to rekindling their connection and turning their attention back to their relationship.

"They've even started having some virtual dates over Zoom, ensuring they still have quality time to catch up and discuss more than just the children and their busy lives. But it is not the same as having the person in the same room. It is all show."

truth revealed george amal clooney divorce rumors marriage cracks
Source: MEGA

Amal is worried about the strain on their marriage as George prepares for his Broadway show.

The couple and their twins split their time between their villa in Lake Como, their wine estate in Brignoles, France, their mansion in Berkshire, UK, and their houses in LA and Mexico.

But with Ella and Alexander, seven, now believed to be studying full-time in France, the family can’t be quite so nomadic – especially during term time.

So, while Amal, 46, is mainly working from France, it inevitably means that she and her hubby are navigating a long-distance relationship.

And their holiday trip last month was anything but festive.

The couple's vacation in St. Tropez was definitely not relaxing, as rumors of a divorce continued to swirl.

truth revealed george amal clooney divorce rumors marriage cracks
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys' festive French getaway showed tension despite their public efforts to appear happy.

During their France getaway, George and Amal were spotted by photographers who captured the pair looking quite tense.

An onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they'd had some kind of issue between them."

Meanwhile, a close friend claims George and Amal's 2025 has started on the wrong foot as the actor is in New York City prepping for the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck.

The friend said: "The twins will be starting at a new school in France later this year and Amal wants little disruption to their routines right now. So there's no choice if George wants to do this play, they're going to have to deal with a long-distance relationship."

truth revealed george amal clooney divorce rumors marriage cracks
Source: MEGA

George's Broadway debut and health issues have left Amal to handle their long-distance marriage.

While the A-list actor is said to be all about making his Broadway debut in March, Amal is concerned about what that means for their marriage.

The source said: "Amal's not just worried about holding the fort on her own for half a year, she's also worried about George himself."

The Hollywood star is also said to be dealing with various injuries, including back issues from an injury he suffered while filming the 2005 film Syriana.

