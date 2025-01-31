Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Dwindling Showbiz Fortune 'In Peril' After Wellness Guru Husband Aaron Phypers Was Slammed With Fraud Lawsuit

denise richards dwindling showbiz fortune in peril
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' fortune is feared to be in peril after husband Aaron Phypers faces a fraud lawsuit.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Drama magnet Denise Richards' dough may be in jeopardy as her wellness guru husband is being sued by a creditor and grappling with a fraud lawsuit that charges he refused a promised refund to a woman with terminal cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to legal documents, Creditors Adjustment Bureau Inc. claims Aaron Phypers, 52, and his company Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC, owe $228,000 related to a loan, and insists the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, is on the hook for her hubby's debt.

The collection biz is now said to be eyeing the "wage earnings and other assets in the name, possession, custody and control" of the former Bravo babe – whose response to the filing is pending.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards dwindling showbiz fortune in peril
Source: MEGA

Phypers faces a fraud lawsuit over unpaid refunds, dragging Richards into legal turmoil.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Phypers has also been socked with a suit from Rupert Perry on behalf of his late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall.

Perry charged he promised stem cell treatment offered at his Malibu-based center "would cure or at least ameliorate" Katsioula-Beall's sarcoma.

The suit further states Phypers was "so confident" of the procedure, he offered to give a 50 per cent refund if it was not successful.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards dwindling showbiz fortune in peril
Source: MEGA

Phypers is said to have broken promises over a life-saving treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry stated he and Katsioula-Beall forked over $126,000 for treatment in 2023 – but her tumors GREW 25 percent.

The grieving widower claims Phypers didn't return the couple's requested $63,000 – even as 67-year-old Katsioula-Beall's life slipped away.

Phypers has yet to respond to both suits.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards dwindling showbiz fortune in peril
Source: MEGA

Richards has seen her fair share of drama, from RHOBH feuds to custody battles with Sheen.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
prince william porn obsession

Prince William's 'Porn Obsession' is 'Driving Wedge Between Him and Wife Kate Middleton': 'He's Always Been Randy!'

machine gun kelly faces being slapped with contract from ex megan fox

Machine Gun Kelly 'Faces Being Slapped With CONTRACT From Ex Megan Fox' If He Wants Access to Their Child in Wake of His Cheating Scandals

As previously reported, Richards is no stranger to turbulence.

Her two-season stint on RHOBH ended after she butted heads with much of the cast and was forced to deny rumors of a lesbian hookup with costar Brandi Glanville.

Richards also endured a rocky four-year marriage to Two and a Half Men hothead Charlie Sheen, fought for sole custody of their now-adult daughters, and even cared for the twin sons that the recovering addict shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.