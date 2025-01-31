Denise Richards' Dwindling Showbiz Fortune 'In Peril' After Wellness Guru Husband Aaron Phypers Was Slammed With Fraud Lawsuit

Drama magnet Denise Richards' dough may be in jeopardy as her wellness guru husband is being sued by a creditor and grappling with a fraud lawsuit that charges he refused a promised refund to a woman with terminal cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to legal documents, Creditors Adjustment Bureau Inc. claims Aaron Phypers, 52, and his company Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC, owe $228,000 related to a loan, and insists the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, is on the hook for her hubby's debt.

The collection biz is now said to be eyeing the "wage earnings and other assets in the name, possession, custody and control" of the former Bravo babe – whose response to the filing is pending.