Denise Richards' Dwindling Showbiz Fortune 'In Peril' After Wellness Guru Husband Aaron Phypers Was Slammed With Fraud Lawsuit
Drama magnet Denise Richards' dough may be in jeopardy as her wellness guru husband is being sued by a creditor and grappling with a fraud lawsuit that charges he refused a promised refund to a woman with terminal cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to legal documents, Creditors Adjustment Bureau Inc. claims Aaron Phypers, 52, and his company Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC, owe $228,000 related to a loan, and insists the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, is on the hook for her hubby's debt.
The collection biz is now said to be eyeing the "wage earnings and other assets in the name, possession, custody and control" of the former Bravo babe – whose response to the filing is pending.
Meanwhile, Phypers has also been socked with a suit from Rupert Perry on behalf of his late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall.
Perry charged he promised stem cell treatment offered at his Malibu-based center "would cure or at least ameliorate" Katsioula-Beall's sarcoma.
The suit further states Phypers was "so confident" of the procedure, he offered to give a 50 per cent refund if it was not successful.
As previously reported, Richards is no stranger to turbulence.
Her two-season stint on RHOBH ended after she butted heads with much of the cast and was forced to deny rumors of a lesbian hookup with costar Brandi Glanville.
Richards also endured a rocky four-year marriage to Two and a Half Men hothead Charlie Sheen, fought for sole custody of their now-adult daughters, and even cared for the twin sons that the recovering addict shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.