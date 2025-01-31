Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Family 'Furious and Distraught' Over 'Heartless' Plans to Air His Boyband Search Show Without Their Blessing

Liam Payne's family are 'furious' with Netflix for not being able to give boyband series the final sign off before its release.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's family are "furious" with Netflix over plans to air his boyband talent show series without their blessing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction star's loved-ones were in talks with the streaming giant to ensure they were happy before the programme was scheduled.

Payne filmed the Netflix series before he tragically passed away in October after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

However, Netflix confirmed on Thursday they would release the boyband search show this year – despite not yet having their sign off.

An insider said: "Liam's family are furious with how this has played out.

"The series is obviously sensitive for them so they wanted to watch it in full and discuss certain elements to it before the series goes to air.

"But Netflix are just ploughing ahead without his family being given the final seal of approval, which has upset those closest to Liam."

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland were judges alongside Payne on Building the Band.

Payne, who tragically died in October in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was a guest judge on Building the Band with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

It is hosted by Backstreet Boys singer AJ Maclean and, says Netflix, has "one big goal: to find the next great music band."

Payne finished filming just months before his death at 31, leaving the multi-million-pound project in limbo.

And it was revealed in December Netflix had been in talks with Liam's family.

Netflix boss Brandon Riegg confirmed this week in Los Angeles that they had been contacted "to discuss what role that will play."

He added: "There is nothing to announce yet."

But confusion arose when Netflix simultaneously confirmed the show would air this year.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Harry Styles has told his One Direction pals there is "zero chance" of the band getting back together.

The superstar has shutdown embryonic plans for the lads to reform for a tribute gig in memory of Payne.

Payne's family had been assured by Netlfix they would give the series their final approval before release.

A showbiz source told us: "Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his own star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour."

The Watermelon Sugar singer and his 1D pals Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were together at the November funeral of their fellow boybander Payne.

And the insider said they spoke about getting together for a one-off benefit gig to raise cash for a charity of Payne's family's choosing.

Harry Styles has told his bandmates he has 'zero interest' in reforming One Direction as his solo career continues to surge.

But our insider added: "The rest of the lads were keen but Harry said he had zero interest in the project because he's just too busy.

"So as far as the fans are concerned, the funeral was the only meetup that they will ever see!

"Styles is the most successful member of the group and, frankly, he's too big for the band now. Why would he go back when he can sell out arenas on his own? His solo star power is just too big."

The lads had spoken about singing a moving tribute at the service in the style of Elton John's Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana, but this also failed to materialize.

