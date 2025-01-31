EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Family 'Furious and Distraught' Over 'Heartless' Plans to Air His Boyband Search Show Without Their Blessing

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction star's loved-ones were in talks with the streaming giant to ensure they were happy before the programme was scheduled.

Liam Payne's family are "furious" with Netflix over plans to air his boyband talent show series without their blessing.

Payne filmed the Netflix series before he tragically passed away in October after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

However, Netflix confirmed on Thursday they would release the boyband search show this year – despite not yet having their sign off.

An insider said: "Liam's family are furious with how this has played out.

"The series is obviously sensitive for them so they wanted to watch it in full and discuss certain elements to it before the series goes to air.

"But Netflix are just ploughing ahead without his family being given the final seal of approval, which has upset those closest to Liam."