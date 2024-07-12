Harry Styles' New Solo Life Revealed: Inside His 'Quiet' and No-Frills Existence in Rome Where He's Nursing a Broken Heart
Pop icon Harry Styles has been dealing with his heartbreak by embarking on a Roman holiday.
The former One Direction star recently split up with his long-term girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell, in May. Styles sought solace in the eternal city, where he had been residing for the past few months.
Styles was seen indulging in everyday activities, such as shopping at the local Co-op, savoring coffee and exploring flea markets.
A fan captured footage of him browsing for bargains at a flea market, where he showed interest in some knock-off Converse shoes.
Styles and Russell have been linked since June 2023, when fans first discovered their budding romance.
The duo fueled rumors last August when the Watermelon Sugar singer stepped out to support his leading lady on the opening night of her play The Effect at The National Theatre in London.
"Harry's totally zeroed in on Taylor. He met her a few months ago through mutual friends, and she's been all he can talk about," one source close to the Grammy winner said around that time, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. The tipster added, "He's been pursuing her very hard and dropped all the other women he was talking to. He's very smitten."
Styles was seen dining with his friend, Valentino designer Alessandro Michele, in late May.
Sources have revealed that Styles, who previously resided in Hampstead, North London, with Russell, actually owns a home in Rome. The property is located close to Michele's residence at Palazzo Scapucci, known for its medieval architecture and a unique legend involving a monkey.
Styles' friendship with Michele goes way back, starting from their collaboration during the designer's tenure at Gucci.
Michele has always admired Styles' unique sense of fashion and ability to make a statement with his style choices.
They were pictured together at the Met Gala Ball in 2019 while Styles also collaborated with a collection for the brand.
Michele said at the time, 'Harry has an incredible sense of fashion. Observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary ... I came to understand that the styling of a look is a generator of differences and of powers — as are his reactions to the designs I have created for him, which he has always made his own.
'These reactions restore me with a rush of freedom every time.'
This Roman retreat not only offers Styles a break from the limelight but also serves as a place to heal and rejuvenate after his breakup.