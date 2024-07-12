Danny Elfman Slapped With Defamation Suit by ‘Semen Martini’ Accuser Claiming Composer Branded Her a 'Liar' and 'Failed Temptress'

Big-time composer Danny Elfman has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit by the woman who once sued him for allegedly serving her a martini glass filled with semen.

RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the complaint filed by Nomi Abadi this week, accusing Elfman of "publicly branding Nomi as a liar, and a failed temptress who lied about him for reasons of revenge and greed."

Abadi's latest filing stemmed from comments Elfman made to Rolling Stone last year, regarding her 2017 sexual harassment lawsuit and a subsequent suit for allegedly failing to follow through on an $830k settlement.