Danny Elfman Slapped With Defamation Suit by ‘Semen Martini’ Accuser Claiming Composer Branded Her a 'Liar' and 'Failed Temptress'
Big-time composer Danny Elfman has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit by the woman who once sued him for allegedly serving her a martini glass filled with semen.
RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the complaint filed by Nomi Abadi this week, accusing Elfman of "publicly branding Nomi as a liar, and a failed temptress who lied about him for reasons of revenge and greed."
Abadi's latest filing stemmed from comments Elfman made to Rolling Stone last year, regarding her 2017 sexual harassment lawsuit and a subsequent suit for allegedly failing to follow through on an $830k settlement.
Abadi, 36, who is also a film composer, first sued the 71-year-old Simpsons songsmith in 2017, accusing him of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions in 2016 after they had become industry colleagues. Among the allegations in the complaint, she claimed Elfman exposed himself to her, masturbated in front of her, and "presented her a martini glass filled with what she said Elfman told her was semen."
The Emmy-winner agreed to settle Abadi's suit in 2018, but five years later, she filed a breach of contract claim after Elfman allegedly failed to pay the settlement they had both signed off on, according to the July 2023 Rolling Stone article at the center of her latest allegations. Through an attorney, Eflman denied the claims and made some scathing remarks about his accuser.
He told the outlet that it was really Abadi who had pursued him romantically, and characterized her sexual misconduct allegations as "vicious and wholly false." He claimed the 2017 suit was a vengeful move "to break up [his] marriage and replace [his] wife," Bridget Fonda.
"When this person realized that I wanted distance from her, she made it clear that I would pay for having rejected her," Eflman said last year, adding, "I have done nothing indecent or wrong."
- Magazine Battle Royale Sinks Top Rolling Stone Editor After Clashes With Founder Jan Wenner's Son
- Shameless Drug User Miley Cyrus Brags 'Weed Is The Best Drug In The World ... Molly Too!'
- 'Petty,' 'Oblivious' & 'Monstrous!' ‘Rolling Stone’ Bashes Kardashian Family’s ‘Gargantuan Egos’ After ‘GQ’ Slams Kim
Abadi's defamation lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles stated: "In publicly branding Nomi as a liar, and a failed temptress who lied about him for reasons of revenge and greed, Elfman and his representatives defamed Nomi."
"Elfman’s representatives, too, falsely denied Nomi’s claims that he’d ever exposed himself to Nomi or masturbated in front of her, and characterized Nomi’s allegations as a 'baseless narrative' alleged for the sake of money," the complaint continued.
"An Elfman representative also lied about Elfman’s perverse presentation to Nomi of a martini glass filled with semen, falsely claiming the glass was filled with the moisturizing cream Cetaphil, and that Nomi knew it was a 'stupid photo prop,'" the filing alleged, "In fact, Elfman had admitted to Nomi that he was presenting her with a glass full of semen."
Abadi claimed the comments made by Elfman and his reps in the Rolling Stone article caused her to be "effectively blacklisted from her chosen profession."
She also claimed to have "suffered humiliation, both personally and professionally," as well as "PTSD, anxiety, depression, nervousness, and fear for her personal safety in the wake of online harassment spurred by these defamations."