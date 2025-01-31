Your tip
Prince William's 'Porn Obsession' is 'Driving Wedge Between Him and Wife Kate Middleton': 'He's Always Been Randy!'

prince william porn obsession
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to have a long-standing porn obsession.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Prince William's secret penchant for porn is rocking an already rattled monarchy – and chatter about his horny habit is embarrassing the future king's cancer-survivor wife Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stories have recently emerged alleging the heir to the throne was banned by a video store in Scotland during his days as a college student at St. Andrews University for renting raunchy films and keeping them well beyond their due dates.

"The prince had a very randy disposition when her was at school and that was apparent in his love of saucy sex comedies," a royal insider said.

prince william porn obsession
Source: MEGA

Prince William's college obsession with raunchy films continues to embarrass Middleton, sources say.

A source said one of William's favorites was 2002's Boat Trip, which features busty Swedish pinup Victoria Silvstedt – and the young royal racked up hefty late fees for failing to promptly return the flick.

"William practically wore the copy out," the insider added.

The bombshell has dropped as William's princess bride attempts to bounce back from grueling medical treatments, his monarch father endures his own cancer fight, his uncle Prince Andrew tries to shake his scandalous ties with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his little brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle continue to face criticism over their post-palace Hollywood cash grabs.

But sources said what's even more troubling is that William's past predilection for softcore porn has never fully gone away – apparently leaving 43-year-old Middleton mortified and infuriated.

prince william porn obsession
Source: MEGA

Prince William 'harbored a love for Boat Trip' starring Victoria Silvstedt.

"He spends hours looking at trashy films and images," a palace source said. "It is stunning to Kate that the father of three and future King of England would mire himself in such unseemly behavior."

Courtiers admit dignified Middleton is embarrassed by the jokes made by palace staffers who are aware of William's racy reading and viewing choices.

"Kate feels humiliated by his behavior and has had attendants delete anything especially R-rated or beyond in his streaming watch lists," added the insider. "She's petrified that it will come out and bring even more disgrace to the family."

prince william porn obsession
Source: MEGA

Middleton is reportedly humiliated by her husband's ongoing fondness for trashy films.

Sources said the stress of Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses may have pushed Prince William, 42, to resume his rude habit.

"It's entirely possible that he is looking for an escape from the grim realities surrounding him," said mental health expert Dr Gilda Carle, who has not treated the preoccupied prince.

"The problem is when these fantasies intrude on reality. If it intrudes on his focus as a father and servant to his people then he needs therapy to deal with it."

