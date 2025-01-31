Prince William's 'Porn Obsession' is 'Driving Wedge Between Him and Wife Kate Middleton': 'He's Always Been Randy!'

Prince William's secret penchant for porn is rocking an already rattled monarchy – and chatter about his horny habit is embarrassing the future king's cancer-survivor wife Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stories have recently emerged alleging the heir to the throne was banned by a video store in Scotland during his days as a college student at St. Andrews University for renting raunchy films and keeping them well beyond their due dates.

"The prince had a very randy disposition when her was at school and that was apparent in his love of saucy sex comedies," a royal insider said.