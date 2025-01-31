INVESTIGATION: How China Has Unleashed New Virus on World — Which Could be Far More Devastating Than Covid Pandemic
Another deadly global pandemic may be brewing in China as a rampaging virus is seriously sickening vulnerable youngsters and seniors and packing hospitals across the communist country – sparking fears America could be next, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Asian nation's officials are expressing concerns that a new disease to rival COVID-19 has emerged among their 1.41 billion citizens. They insist the disturbing spike of illness and its climbing death toll are due to human metapneumovirus (HMPV) – a 60-year-old respiratory bug typically marked by mild symptoms.
Yet many doctors are pointing out Chinese virology experts have yet to provide crucial genomic data that would confirm their claims.
"The Chinese need to come clean," said New York internist Dr Stuart Fischer.
"The world cannot abide a repeat of what happened in 2019 and 2020 with COVID.
"We've already witnessed the deadly consequences of the Chinese not being totally forthright in such situations."
China has suffered withering global criticism for its handling of the COVID pandemic's earliest days, when local experts misdiagnosed the dangerous virus and national officials suppressed a public declaration of its existence until Jan. 20, 2020 – six weeks after the first cases were reported.
As previously reported, evidence shows Covid began secretly circulating in China's Wuhan after its creation at a biological weapons laboratory in the city.
The mutating virus ultimately killed more than 7 million people worldwide and sickened millions more.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, a renowned national security expert, said he "wouldn't be shocked" if this new outbreak was ALSO linked to a lab leak.
"The Chinese are hell-bent on global domination and have an active and robust chemical weapons program," Vallely said. "And the security protocols at their infectious disease laboratories often leave very much to be desired."
Like Covid, HMPV is spread through aerosol droplets and can cause a cough, fever and nasal congestion – as well as serious respiratory issues such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. More troubling, there is no cure – and a protective vaccine has yet to be developed.
Infectious diseases specialist Sanjaya Senanayake, an associate professor of medicine at the Australian National University, warned it is "vital" for China to share its data on the current outbreak in a timely manner.
Senanayake added: "This includes epidemiologic data about who is getting infected. Also, we will need genomic data confirming that HMPV is the culprit and that there aren't any significant mutations of concern."