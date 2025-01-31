INVESTIGATION: How China Has Unleashed New Virus on World — Which Could be Far More Devastating Than Covid Pandemic

Another deadly global pandemic may be brewing in China as a rampaging virus is seriously sickening vulnerable youngsters and seniors and packing hospitals across the communist country – sparking fears America could be next, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Asian nation's officials are expressing concerns that a new disease to rival COVID-19 has emerged among their 1.41 billion citizens. They insist the disturbing spike of illness and its climbing death toll are due to human metapneumovirus (HMPV) – a 60-year-old respiratory bug typically marked by mild symptoms.

Yet many doctors are pointing out Chinese virology experts have yet to provide crucial genomic data that would confirm their claims.