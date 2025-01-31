EXCLUSIVE: Inside Mick Jagger's Grief as Singer Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Beautiful Friend' Ex-Lover Marianne Faithfull — 'Everyone Close to Him is Falling Away'
Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to ex-lover Marianne Faithfull after she passed away aged 78.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rolling Stones icon, 81, described the singer and actress as "beautiful" in an emotional statement posted on X – with sources telling us he feels as if everyone close to him is slowly "falling away".
But sources close to the rocker have told how Jagger's grief is running far deeper, as her death is another reminder those close to him are slowly departing.
An insider told us: "Mick is hugely upset by Marianne's passing.
"They'd been through so much together and were part of the same generation.
"Mick's lost some real close companions in recent years, namely his partner L'Wren Scott and bandmate Charlie Watts.
"It feels like everybody close to him is falling away."
The pair dated for four years between 1966 and 1970 and were the 'it' couple of the 1960s British music scene.
Faithfill claimed to be the inspiration for the legendary Stones song You Can't Always Get What You Want.
In his statement, which Jagger posted alongside two black and white snaps of him with Marianne and two pictures of just her, he said: "She was so much part of my life for so long.
"She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."
In 1967, Faithfull was found in a drugs' bust naked and wearing only a rug at guitarist Keith Richards' home.
Richards also shared a tribute saying he is "so sad" following her death.
"My heartfelt condolences to Marianne's family! I'm so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith," he said in a statement on X.
Richards also posted a photograph of the two of them toasting a drink together.
Marianne passed away Thursday surrounded by her family.
In a statement, they said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.
"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.
"She will be dearly missed."
Faithfull began her singing career in 1964 after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.
She released the top hits As Tears Go By and Come And Stay With Me, This Little Bird and Summer Nights.
Following her split with Jagger in 1970, Faithfull spent two years on the streets of London's Soho while addicted to heroin.
But she returned to release the new wave-influenced album Broken English in 1979, which is now regarded as a classic.
In the early 2000s, Faithfull faced a number of health scares.
In 2004 she called off the European leg of a world tour, promoting Before The Poison after collapsing on stage in Milan.
She was hospitalised for exhaustion but was back on stage by 2005.
But in 2006 Marianne was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo surgery.
The tumor was caught at an early stage and the singer made a full recovery.
She was quoted as saying at the time: "It has been an extraordinary experience and, in many ways, extremely positive.
"I didn't realise how many true friends I had. I feel so lucky and loved and thank everybody for all their good thoughts."