Machine Gun Kelly 'Faces Being Slapped With CONTRACT From Ex Megan Fox' If He Wants Access to Their Child in Wake of His Cheating Scandals

Miffed Megan Fox is demanding estranged baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly agree to strict conditions ahead of their daughter's birth in March, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "Megan wants MGK to be a big part of his child's life – but she's playing hardball right now."

Insiders added the Transformers beauty insists the Bloody Valentine singer – whose real name is Colson Baker agree to terms in writing so that they can have a legal custody arrangement in place before their girl's arrival.

"She's not signing off on anything without certain assurances and a child support structure," our source said.