Machine Gun Kelly 'Faces Being Slapped With CONTRACT From Ex Megan Fox' If He Wants Access to Their Child in Wake of His Cheating Scandals
Miffed Megan Fox is demanding estranged baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly agree to strict conditions ahead of their daughter's birth in March, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "Megan wants MGK to be a big part of his child's life – but she's playing hardball right now."
Insiders added the Transformers beauty insists the Bloody Valentine singer – whose real name is Colson Baker agree to terms in writing so that they can have a legal custody arrangement in place before their girl's arrival.
"She's not signing off on anything without certain assurances and a child support structure," our source said.
As previously reported, the on-again, off-again duo has a turbulent four-year history – including a broken engagement in 2023.
Their latest reported split happened in November after sources said Fox, 38, found steamy texts from other women on the 34-year-old bad boy's phone.
The pair's rekindled relationship fizzled weeks after the Jennifer's Body babe – who has three sons with her ex-husband, former Beverly Hills, 90210 hunk Brian Austin Green – told the world she was pregnant.
The child will be the pop-punk performer's second, as he is also dad to daughter Casie Colson Baker, 15, with former galpal Emma Cannon.
"Megan did not want to end things, but she just can't trust him. She put a lot of their drama on the back burner to focus on having as little stress as possible during the pregnancy," the insider confided. "But now it's reached crunch time, and they're needing to sit with lawyers and figure out what's fair."
According to the insider, Fox wants full custody of the tot and a mega monthly support payment since the rapper's net worth is said to be $25 million and climbing.
"She doesn't think MGK's capable of caring for an infant. He is living the rock star lifestyle, touring and in the studio until all hours." the insider said.
"When he does have visitations with their daughter, she wants a supervisor of her choosing to be present – most likely a nanny that she has hired."