EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal REAL Reasons Wheelchair-Bound Tennis Prodigy Anna Kournikova Dumped Fame, Kept Her Twins Secret — And Shielded Herself Behind 16Ft Mansion Wall

Tennis prodigy Anna Kournikova appeared to have it all as she toured the world playing the sport she loved and raked in millions of dollars.

But injury blighted her career, stalkers and cranks followed her every move and now she's living the life of a virtual recluse behind the 16ft walls of her mansion with singer partner Enrique Iglesias and their three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since quitting the game in 2003, aged just 21, due to back problems, she rarely ventures out and often needs a wheelchair due to chronic pain.

This week she was photographed in public for the first time in nearly three years.