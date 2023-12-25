Enrique Iglesias Allegedly Facing Issues With Vocal Cords, Struggling on Tour
Singer Enrique Iglesias, 38, may still be easy on the eyes, but his destroyed voice has fans covering their ears.
The 38-year-old Hero hitmaker is in the middle of a sold-out tour with fellow Latin stars Pitbull and Ricky Martin, but Enrique is reportedly the only one drawing boos from the crowd due to his radically changed vocal cords, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the National Enquirer, an insider said years of singing have caught up to Enrique.
"Years of performing have blown out his vocal cords," the source reportedly said. "He either needs surgery or a long rest — or he should retire!"
One fan on social media claimed she "was actively having to control laughter" while hearing the singer at a recent concert. Another flabbergasted fan chimed in, "Is this an impersonator? What happened to Enrique?"
Recent videos of the second-generation Spanish tenor struggling to hit the high notes led another social media to jeer, "I want my money back — and I wasn't even at the show!"
It marks a shocking fall for Enrique, whose smooth ballads made him an international superstar and sex symbol.
"Enrique knows he has a problem," an insider revealed. "He just can't seem to find the notes any longer — and when this tour wraps next March, he plans to sit down with doctors and vocal coaches to see if he can get his mojo back!"
The source additionally noted that Ring My Bells singer has performed nearly 1,000 concerts in his career and "it seems he's just blown out his voice."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Enrique's rep for comment.
It also doesn't bode well for Enrique that his voice is being compared to Mickey Mouse at a time when his famous father, the To All The Girls I've Loved Before singer Julio Iglesias, is still knocking 'em dead and enjoying success in the industry with his vocal charms at 80-years-old.
"Julio's voice has aged like fine wine," spills a source. "Enrique's voice is aging like milk left on the counter for a week!"
While Enrique may reportedly be proving to be the weakest link on the trio's tour, fans are still showing up to performances, though searches for "what happened to Enrique Iglesias" continue to trend on social media platforms like TikTok.