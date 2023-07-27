Enrique Iglesias’ Longtime Girlfriend Anna Kournikova Pleading With Him to Stop Kissing Fans on Stage: Sources

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova has had it with her longtime partner Enrique Iglesias locking lips with his fans, RadarOnline.com has learned. For many years, Anna has tolerated the Spanish heartthrob Enrique pulling doting gals up on stage during his concerts and giving them passionate kisses.

COVID ended that practice, but now the pandemic is deemed all but over and the 48-year-old Hero singer has resumed his lip-locking Lothario act with audience members. But Anna, 42, is NOT happy about it, said a source. “Anna tells Enrique it’s a different world out there now — people are still getting COVID, and he obviously doesn’t know these girls he’s sucking face with,” said the friend. “Meanwhile, he’s heading out on the road for a tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin this fall, and she has very real fears he’s going to catch something.”

While never marrying, Enrique and Anna have been paired up since she played his love interest in his 2001 Escape music video — and the couple has three children together, twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and Mary, 3. Sources said despite Anna’s fears, Enrique has expressed being reluctant to give up the kissing act in his show. “Kissing fans onstage has become Enrique’s trademark,” said a source. “Now she finally has a valid reason to make him stop it for good!”

Anna and Enrique have kept an extremely low profile ever since first being linked together. The couple share three children: Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary. In 2018, after the birth of twins Lucy and Nicholas, he spoke about their thriving sex life. He said, “It's probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished.”

He added, “Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it's not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way.” Iglesias said, “It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother. It's incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in.”