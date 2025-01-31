EXCLUSIVE: 'Attention-Starved' Kim Kardashian 'Moving New Man into Mansion' — After Announcing Plans to Build Mystery Lover a 'Him Closet'

Kim Kardashian is dating again and she's so smitten with her mystery beau she's even going to splash out to create closet space for his clothes.

The Skims founder is planning to move her new squeeze into her mansion and commission workers to create him his own dressing area, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She's yet to spill the beans on the ID of her latest love but he is thought to be in real estate.

Kardashian, 44, is starring in the sixth series of her reality TV show and in the trailer when she is speaking to mom Kris she admits she’s thinking of building "a whole 'his' closet" for a mystery man, to which her momager responds: "You must really like him."