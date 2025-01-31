EXCLUSIVE: 'Attention-Starved' Kim Kardashian 'Moving New Man into Mansion' — After Announcing Plans to Build Mystery Lover a 'Him Closet'
Kim Kardashian is dating again and she's so smitten with her mystery beau she's even going to splash out to create closet space for his clothes.
The Skims founder is planning to move her new squeeze into her mansion and commission workers to create him his own dressing area, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She's yet to spill the beans on the ID of her latest love but he is thought to be in real estate.
Kardashian, 44, is starring in the sixth series of her reality TV show and in the trailer when she is speaking to mom Kris she admits she’s thinking of building "a whole 'his' closet" for a mystery man, to which her momager responds: "You must really like him."
He's thought to be a real estate investor who she met through mutual friends last year
The return of The Kardashians means another deep dive behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked-about families in the world.
And later she jokes with the producers: "When I said I had the intention of staying single, I was lying to you, guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me!"
We can reveal that she is always anxious to look her best for a new boyfriend.
A source said: "Kim has always been hard on herself, but her quest for perfection is intensifying now that she is fully immersed in the dating scene.
"It is easy to present a flawless version of herself through carefully curated photos and filters, yet reality feels so much different. She can't shake the anxiety of whether she can truly live up to the image she projects."
Her latest relationship comes eight months after her split from NFL player Odell Beckham Jr, who she began dating in the summer of 2023.
She last year threw shade at ex-husband Kanye West while opening up about motherhood.
The star confessed she was "basically raising four kids by myself" while reflecting on her co-parenting challenges.
Kardashian was married to West from 2014 to 2022. The former couple share four young children together.
She candidly discussed being a mom-of-four during a recent appearance on the What In the Winkler? podcast, hosted by Happy Days star Henry Winkler's wife Stacey and daughter Zoe.
While Kardashian refrained from directly naming her ex-husband, she hinted there was an unequal balance in her co-parenting journey with West, regardless of the "kind of help" her billionaire status affords her.
She told Zoe: "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself."
Kardashian went on to highlight the importance of keeping a normal routine with her kids and being involved in their daily lives, which could be interpreted as another subtle dig at the Gold Digger rapper.
She explained taking her children to school was one daily duty that was "really important" to her, adding: "That’s just, like, my bonding time.
While the reality star didn't shy away from acknowledging how her wealth provided her an abundance of resources to help raising her children, Kardashian confessed she still feels overwhelmed with responsibility even if she doesn't show it.
She said: "It's not something that I talk about a lot… because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment."