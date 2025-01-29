Man-Hungry Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez 'Planning to Hit the Town TOGETHER' to Snare Lovers: 'They Think They'll Be a Dream Team!'
Man-Hungry hotties Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are on the hunt for love – and the best pals are planning to hit the town together to find well-connected guys who can rock their worlds and kick their careers into high gear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reality queen turned actress Kardashian, 44, has put her failed marriage to baby daddy rapper Kanye West in her rearview mirror, while singer J. Lo, 55, is single and ready to mingle after signing off on her divorce from filmmaker Ben Affleck with her reported $400million fortune intact.
They added: "Kim has encouraged J.Lo to embrace a sexier look these past six months, and it's really helped her get her confidence back."
According to the source, now that Lopez is free from her fourth husband, thrice-married billionaire Kardashian has "nominated herself matchmaker" for the Hustlers star.
"J.Lo is all for it and has agreed to let Kim set her up – on the condition that they double date," the insider added.
"They're both looking for guys who are successful, filthy rich, and can be an asset to their careers. It helps if they're handsome, too. It's got to be the whole package for Kim and J.Lo."