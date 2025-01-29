Man-Hungry Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez 'Planning to Hit the Town TOGETHER' to Snare Lovers: 'They Think They'll Be a Dream Team!'

Man-Hungry hotties Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are on the hunt for love – and the best pals are planning to hit the town together to find well-connected guys who can rock their worlds and kick their careers into high gear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reality queen turned actress Kardashian, 44, has put her failed marriage to baby daddy rapper Kanye West in her rearview mirror, while singer J. Lo, 55, is single and ready to mingle after signing off on her divorce from filmmaker Ben Affleck with her reported $400million fortune intact.