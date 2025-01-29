Your tip
'Scheming' Kardashian Clan 'Doing Everything They Can' to Keep A-List Phenomenon Timothée Chalamet In Their World to 'Boost Their Sagging Brand'

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians are said to see Timothée Chalamet's megawatt star power as vital to keep their dying brand alive.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The conniving Kardashians are doing everything they can to keep screen sensation Timothée Chalamet in their clutches to help boost their sagging brand, but the A-lister is losing interest in his reality mannequin girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hollywood golden boy Chalamet brought the bubble-lipped fashion mogul to the Golden Globes this year, but insiders reveal she's starting to feel out of her league – especially after getting snubbed by film star Demi Moore at her own table.

"Demi had a long chat with [Timothée's A Complete Unknown co-star] Elle Fanning and didn't even acknowledge that Kylie was there," an insider said. "Kylie was so humiliated!"

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's Hollywood pals are said to be warning him about staying with Jenner.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians are said to be rocked that Chalamet’s fellow stars are telling him that hanging with the lightweight reality clan is an obstacle to his rep as a serious actor.

"A lot of people are saying he should move on from Kylie for the sake of his own credibility," the insider added.

The 29-year-old Dune dude has been dating Jenner, 27, since April 2023, but he's reportedly flirting with other ladies when she's not around.

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is reportedly pushing Kylie to keep things 'sweet' with Chalamet for the sake of her family's brand.

"Kylie is under strict orders from her family to make it work, no matter what," the insider said. "Her relationship with Timothée is bringing them some desperately needed clout.

"She's being told to ignore any talk about his wandering eye and keep things sweet."

Manipulative Kardashian momager Kris Jenner is said to be well aware that having the hottest actor in Hollywood on Kylie's arm is a marketing bonanza for the family's sputtering brand.

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians are scrambling to maintain their relevance – fearing the loss of Chalamet will only make things worse.

"The Kardashians are losing steam in pop culture," a source said. "They don't get anywhere the number of TV viewers they used to and there's a feeling the public is over them.

"Losing Timothée now would be a disaster for them."

The Kardashians first tried to sink their claws into Chalemet when he joined the family on a lavish trip to Italy in the summer of 2023, where sources said Kris and Kylie's big sis Kim Kardashian, 44, continually "fawned" over him.

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world
Source: MEGA

Jenner is said to be sticking close to Chalamet wherever he goes.

And they haven't let up. When Timothée brought Kylie to the December premiere of A Complete Unknown, Kris made sure to tag along.

"Kris was stuck to Timothée like a barnacle and making a very big show of it," the insider added. "She's clearly hell-bent on milking this connection to him as much as she can."

