'Scheming' Kardashian Clan 'Doing Everything They Can' to Keep A-List Phenomenon Timothée Chalamet In Their World to 'Boost Their Sagging Brand'

The conniving Kardashians are doing everything they can to keep screen sensation Timothée Chalamet in their clutches to help boost their sagging brand, but the A-lister is losing interest in his reality mannequin girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hollywood golden boy Chalamet brought the bubble-lipped fashion mogul to the Golden Globes this year, but insiders reveal she's starting to feel out of her league – especially after getting snubbed by film star Demi Moore at her own table.

"Demi had a long chat with [Timothée's A Complete Unknown co-star] Elle Fanning and didn't even acknowledge that Kylie was there," an insider said. "Kylie was so humiliated!"