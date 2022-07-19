Russian Tennis Star Daria Kasatkina Comes Out As Lesbian & Breaks Down Over Fears She Won't Be Able To Return To Country

"Aren't you afraid you simply can't go back to Russia?" he asked in a translated video. "Yes I have thought about it," she replied before welling up with tears.

Kasatkina currently resides in Spain and trains there, telling Kravchenko that Russia's attitude towards homosexuality is outdated.

"This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight," she said.