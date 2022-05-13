Russian Spy — Codenamed 'The Fourth Man' — Found Inside The CIA, Top Intelligence Operative Claims

An American-born Russian mole infiltrated the highest ranks of the Central Intelligence Agency, according to one of America’s prominent former intelligence officers.

Robert Baer, a 21-year veteran of the agency, claims to have uncovered the greatest traitor in American history—details of which he said are a story that will shake “American intelligence to its core.”

In a new book set to be released on May 17, Baer said the highest levels of the secretive US spy network were secretly aware of the turncoat, who was nicknamed as the Fourth Man. The man, according to Baer, is still alive — but no longer a serving spook on the agency’s books.