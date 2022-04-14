Anonymous Targets Vladimir Putin, Claim To Have Hacked Into Kremlin's Spy Satellite

The Anonymous affiliated hacker group Network Battalion 65 (NB65) shared tweets and alleged files of server information from the Russian space agency Roscomos, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin "no longer has control over spy satellites."

After investigating the stolen files by cybersecurity, experts suggests that NB65 were actually able to make a modified version of Conti, a form of ransomware virus used by Russian hackers to allegedly steal money from hospitals and health services across Ireland, Europe as well as the United States.

They claim that they have been able to turn the system against Russian space satellites.