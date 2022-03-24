Anonymous Claims To Have Hacked Into Russia's Central Bank, Threatening To Release 35,000 Files Shedding Light On 'Secret Agreements'

The bombshell Anonymous tweet read: "JUST IN, The Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35,000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements #OpRussia."

The announcement comes days after the head of Russia's Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina posted a rather cryptic video saying, "We all very much would have liked this not to have happened." She would go on to call the tanking of the Russian currency an "extreme" situation.