DJ Mustard Demands Sole Legal Custody of 11-Year-Old Son as He Fights Estranged Wife Over Schooling

By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 31 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

DJ Mustard was back in court as part of his bitter divorce war with his estranged wife Chanel — and the legendary music producer demanded sole legal custody of their oldest son. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mustard requested the court amend the current custody order in place.

Mustard and Chanel share joint legal custody of their three children — which allows them both to have a say in important life decisions for their offspring. In his motion, the producer argued he should be allowed to make all decisions regarding his 11-year-old son’s education.

He said Chanel enrolled their son in a public school and he objected to the school based on its low rating. He proposed a different public school for their son with the plan to eventually move him to a private school. Mustard said he spoke to several educational professionals who suggested the child work to bring his grades higher before trying to move to a private school.

The producer said he told Chanel about the recommendations but she was “defensive” and “refused to” entertain the adice. Mustard accused Chanel of failing to co-parent with him on the issue. He said she is “treating” their son’s education issue “like a contest that she must win at all costs, even if that cost is irreparable educational harm” to their child.

His lawyer wrote, “Since [Mustard] began searching for a private school in October of 2023, Chanel has been reflexively oppositional to any and all information or advice coming from the professionals advising him.” His motion asked the court to grant him sole legal custody of the teen to allow him to make the education decisions without Chanel’s involvement.

As we previously reported, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel in 2022. The exes share 3 children. The producer demanded joint legal and physical custody of their kids. He also asked that the prenup be enforced.

Chanel demanded $80k per month in child support. She agreed to share joint custody with Mustard. For months, the exes have been in and out of court fighting over finances. Mustard agreed to pay $24k per month in temporary support to Chanel.

In addition, according to court documents, the couple agreed that the prenup they signed is enforceable. The exes submitted a stipulation that read, “The Parties acknowledge and agree that pursuant to their binding and enforceable Premarital Agreement dated October 9, 2020, [Mustard’s] music and music catalog, no matter when it was created, is his sole and separate property.”

Chanel has yet to respond to Mustard’s request for sole legal custody. Mustard has worked with everyone from Soulja Boy, Tyga Meek Mill, YG, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Rick Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Nipsey Hussle, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion and countless others.