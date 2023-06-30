Home > Exclusives > Music Exclusive DJ Mustard Fighting 'Hostile' Ex-wife’s Demand for $80k Per Month in Support, Offers Lower 5-figure Sum Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Jun. 30 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

DJ Mustard has asked a court to shut down his estranged wife Chanel’s plea for a hefty monthly support check, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DJ Mustard and his legal team are firing back at Chanel’s demand

In May 2022, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple share 3 minor children. The producer asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of the kids. He told the court a prenuptial agreement was signed before the wedding.

In response, Chanel demanded $80k per month in child support but agreed to share custody. She hired an expert to combine through her ex’s finances who determined the producer pulls in around $623k per month.

Mustard filed his own financial reports which showed he pulled in an average of $232k per month in income and another $13k per month in self-employment income. Mustard’s various businesses pulled in around $4 million in 2022. H However, Mustard has opposed the expert report submitted by Chanel. He argued her child support calculations are “fatally flawed” in that they are based on income samples that include the proceeds from non-recurring Covid-10 grants and Royalty advances that must be recouped against future earnings over years.”

The uber-successful producer said the child support payment should be around $23,443 per month. He argued, Chanel has improperly included in her income sampling non-recurring Covid-19 grants and royalty advances to inflate and distort [Mustard’s] actual income available for support so as to yield an unreasonably large number that far exceeds the guideline and the reasonable needs to the children.” Mustard argued $23k per month is more than “sufficient to meet the needs of the children at the lifestyle to which they are accustomed.”

Mustard then trashed his ex for allegedly being a “hostile, abusive co-parent” in his filing. He said she has engaged in “stalking behavior.” He said the custody exchanges should remain at Whole Foods because Chanel “tends to control her behavior when she is in a public place where people can observe her behavior.”

Further, he asked that she be stopped from using their kids to make money on social media. He said he’s concerned that it may expose the children to “predators.” A judge has yet to rule.