‘Harassing’: DJ Mustard Rushes to Court After Ex Subpoenas Roc Nation Weeks After She Lost Child Support War
DJ Mustard has demanded his ex-wife Chanel McFarlane be sanctioned for firing off a series of “harassing” subpoenas to find out information about his finances.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mustard [real name: Dijon McFarlane] has asked that his ex stop immediately and for her to pay him $10k for her actions.
Mustard explained his ex recently fired off 5 subpoenas to third parties that sought documents that were “not relevant” to the divorce. The producer said the subpoenas seek information dating back to 2016 — years before their marriage — on issues that are already resolved by the prenuptial agreement they signed.
As we previously reported, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel in 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple share 3 minor children.
Mustard demanded joint legal and physical custody of their kids. He submitted the prenup they signed before walking down the aisle and asked that it be enforced.
Chanel demanded $80k per month in child support but agreed to share custody. She hired a forensic expert to examine Mustard’s finances. The expert claimed Mustard pulled in around $623k per month and had the ability to pay a high child support order.
Mustard disputed the numbers and said the real number is around $245k per month. He argued his child support obligation should be $23k per month – which he said was more than “sufficient to meet the needs of the children at the lifestyle to which they are accustomed.”
Mustard labeled Chanel a “hostile, abusive co-parent.”
In July, the court ruled that the parties would share joint custody. Further, Mustard was ordered to pay $24,500 per month in support.
The judge did not fully rule on the validity of the prenup. Following the hearing, Chanel fired off her subpoenas which has infuriated Mustard. The subpoenas were sent to EMI Music, Live Nation, Roc Nation, Sony Music and Universal Music.
He said if Chanel has her way, “she will use an abusive discovery strategy to cause this divorce to last longer than the entire length of the marriage.”
His lawyer wrote, “This should be a simple and straightforward case given that the parties’ Premarital Agreement predetermines the division of property, and furthermore, predetermines the issue of spousal support. In fact, Dijon has already paid Chanel the entirety of spousal support due and owing to her in accordance with the Premarital Agreement and Chanel accepted the payment Even the issue of child support was resolved by the Court after the parties conducted financial discovery on the issue and attended a fully briefed hearing on July 12, 2023.”
Mustard said despite the court already entering an order on child support, Chanel has now “unleashed an expansive, unnecessary and expensive discovery campaign into the financial issues that have been resolved and/or are conclusively governed by the” prenup.
Chanel has yet to respond
As we previously reported, in court documents, Chanel trashed Mustard.
“I found out [Mustard] filed for divorce via social media out of nowhere. Not one argument or disagreement was had leading up to this. [Mustard] insisted I leave the family home and start over,” she said.