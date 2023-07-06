DJ Mustard’s Estranged Wife Blasts Him for Wearing $200k Sneakers While Fighting Her 5-figure Per Month Child Support Demand
DJ Mustard’s estranged wife Chanel submitted an emotional declaration as part of her plea for $80k per month in support from the music producer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the filing, Chanel said her ex continues to live the high life despite pleading for his child support obligations to be capped at $23k per month.
Chanel said when Mustard filed for divorce in 2022, “I found out [Mustard] filed for divorce via social media out of nowhere. Not one argument or disagreement was had leading up to this. [Mustard] insisted I leave the family home and start over.”
“I only took my belongings with me. No furniture, and no toys for the children or book were taken when I moved out.” She said Mustard offered “to give me some support (enough to cover my rent for six months). Support was only given to me to cover the first six months, but I never saw the money. {mustard] paid the money to my landlord so I couldn’t use any of the money for anything outside of that.”
Chanel said Mustard has paid “some credit card charges but maintained financial control.” She said she accepted the arrangement on a temporary basis, but things got worse. Spousal support should’ve been paid per our premarital agreement yet that had not been paid in full. I have navigated what I needed to do for our children and our bills, but the difference in our lifestyle is significant. [Mustard] had control over everything that I needed to financially for our kids like get beds and mattresses.”
She said two months after moving out, “[Mustard] then took the family car, a Cadillac Escalade, from me. This forced me to drive my Lamborghini truck which is very uncomfortable and not appropriate because the back seats” are not proper for their sons’s car seat.
As part of her declaration, Chanel accused Mustard of refusing to co-parent “with me or speak to me amicably in front of our kids.”
She added, “His home includes multiple assistants and various wardrobe stylist and hair stylist that my children and I used to benefit from, a private basketball court, a pool, gym, and home garden that we built in which our kids enjoy.”
Lastly, she claimed while Mustard fights her on the amount for support, he boasts about his spending on social media. “Including flaunting a unique pair of Nike shoes auctioning for about $200,000 that he wore to the pool.”
Chanel argued all this in an attempt to convince the judge to award her the $80k to ensure their children maintain their lifestyle at both homes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel in 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple share 3 minor children. In his petition, he asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of the children.
He noted there was a prenuptial agreement signed by Chanel that he wanted to be enforced. In her response, Chanel demanded $80k per month in child support and agreed to share custody.
The producer believes he should pay around $23k which he argued was “sufficient to meet the needs of the children at the lifestyle to which they are accustomed.”