Britney Spears Hit With Cruel Accusation Her Estranged Sons Are 'Only Back in Her Life As Her Child Support Payments to Dad Kevin Federline Have Dried Up'
Britney Spears has been hit with cruel accusations about her estranged sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the pop princess, 43, is over the moon sons Sean Preston,19, and Jayden, 18, are back in her life, insiders have questioned the boys motives after noticing they decided to rekindle their relationship with their mom once her child support payments to their dad, Kevin Federline, ended.
An insider shared: "As if by magic, Sean and Jayden have appeared after the money was cut off.
"Fans are saying it, her friends have said it, and they want Britney to beware!"
The Toxic singer had been paying Federline $40,000 a month in child support. It was reduced to $20,000 when Sean turned 18 last year, then ended altogether in November after 18-year-old Jayden's high school graduation.
The source continued: "For years, these boys would have nothing to do with her, they were embarrassed by her and hated the way she flaunted her body on social media.
"Now the child support has ended and they seemingly want their mom back in their lives."
Meanwhile, Spears was thrilled that Sean and Jayden spent the holidays with her.
She shared a video of the reunion with Jayden on social media, captioning the post: "Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years!!!"
Spears continued: "Tears of joy and literally in shock every day, koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!! I'm speechless thank you Jesus!!!"
The insider added: "She's putting on a show of maternal pride and clearly, she needs to be needed.
"While she says there's nothing to the talk, there's a lot of concern.
"Her friends hope she doesn't throw too much money at them, which would create an opportunity for them to take advantage of her!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said the singer "never lost hope" that she would rekindle her relationship with her estranged sons, even after they moved to Hawaii with their father last year.
Jayden traveled to California to visit with his mom.
An insider said of their time together: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out."
The source added it was "wonderful" for Spears to get to see her son, before noting she was "hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys."
They continued: "Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."
The insider also said the pop star "spent a lot of time with him talking and laughing," adding: "It was really nice for Britney to enjoy quality time with her son."
A source close to the family noted: "Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney.
"All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated the conversation.
"He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief."