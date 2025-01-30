Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Sparks Outcry After She Leaves NOTHING to Imagination By Turning up To Paris Fashion Week With Her Breasts Bared
Madonna's daughter has sparked backlash over her scandalous Paris Fashion Week outfit choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a see-through black lace catsuit, prompting critics to wonder if the Haute Couture event has lost the plot.
On Tuesday, January 28, Lourdes, bared all – and turned heads – when she attended Saint Laurent Fall 2025 Men's show at the Bourse de Commerce Pinault Collection.
Despite Paris Fashion Week's classy reputation, the Material Girl singer's daughter chose to wear as little clothing as possible for the couture event.
Leon went bra-less in a black lace catsuit, which she paired with black underwear, a long black leather jacket and strappy black heels. She wore her dark hair down and straight and kept her makeup minimal.
While Leon isn't the first to "free the nipple" at high-fashion events, as well as on the red carpet, critics have pointed to the 28-year-old's daring look as proof the fashion world has "lowered its standards."
On X, one user wrote: "Paris Fashion Week is nothing more than nudity under lace. Lourdes, Madonna's daughter makes a living from debauchery. That's it. That's her talent... being nude. Dear Lourdes: 4 billion females have nipped... Why do you think we want to see yours. Shameful garbage fashion."
Lourdes wasn't the only celeb to be bashed for their Paris Fashion Week outfit choices.
Model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, who is currently engaged to Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy, was also called out for wearing a similar black sheer number that exposed her "underboob."
She wore a black strapless, mostly sheer dress, which she paired with high waisted black underwear and a black fur coat. Bechtel completed the look with matching black sheer tights and black pumps.
Meanwhile, fashion fixture Kylie Jenner put a saucy modern twist on a classic Chanel silhouette.
The reality star wore a cream tweed Chanel blazer – which was cropped to show off her midriff – and a matching pleated tweed mini skirt.
Crop tops and sheer looks appeared to rule the Paris Fashion Week looks from attendees, while some were notably more covered than others.
French actress Innes Rau played up the sheer trend in an emerald green halter mini dress. While she was less exposed than Lourdes thanks to layered fabric covering most of her chest, her midriff and thighs were exposed.
Rau wore matching green hot pants underneath the dress for added coverage. She accessorized the look with a black fur coat, black and gold belt and black slingback heels.