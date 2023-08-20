THE END: Jimmy Carter Goes Home to Die, Rejects Medical Treatments for At-Home Hospice
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, are currently in the "final chapter" of their lives, according to their grandson, Josh Carter. The couple has been receiving hospice care at their home since February of this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a statement released by the Carter Center on February 18th, it was revealed that the ex-President had chosen to enter hospice care instead of seeking further medical treatment.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement from the organization reads. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
This decision came after a series of short hospital stays. However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Josh stated that his grandparents are still enjoying life despite their current situation. He mentioned that even though their losses will not be easier, knowing they lived their lives to the fullest brings comfort.
Jimmy, who turned 98 in October, served as the 39th President of the United States. In early 2015, he was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing liver surgery.
The cancer had spread to other parts of his body. However, in December of the same year, Carter announced to his Sunday School class that he "no longer had cancer."
According to Fox News, throughout their time in hospice care, the Carters have been able to engage in activities they enjoy. According to Josh, his grandfather still indulges in his love for ice cream and regularly spends time with his family.
Despite facing the challenges associated with their health, the couple continues to find joy in their remaining days.
As the 39th President, he implemented various policies and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, equality, and social justice. Additionally, his dedication to service and philanthropy has had a lasting impact on the country and the world.
As the former President and first lady approach the final stage of their lives, their legacy and the lessons they have imparted to future generations will continue to inspire and guide.
The Carter Center, which was founded by the former First Couple, will also serve as a lasting testament to their commitment to human rights and global health.
