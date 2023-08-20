THE END: Jimmy Carter Goes Home to Die, Rejects Medical Treatments for At-Home Hospice

In a statement released by the Carter Center on February 18th, it was revealed that the ex-President had chosen to enter hospice care instead of seeking further medical treatment.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement from the organization reads. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."