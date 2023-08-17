'#StrangerDanger': Biden Mocked Over 'Daddy Owes You' Ice Cream Remark to Kids
President Joe Biden may have embarked down a rocky road after making an eyebrow-raising remark during a speech at the White House on Wednesday.
RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief is being mocked by Republicans, including Ted Cruz, for making what appeared to be an off-script comment while inviting kids to join him on an ice cream run.
"I want to say one thing to your children: I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards," Biden said before a crowd in the East Room for the event marking the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden has been candid about his sweet tooth, and his preference for chocolate chip ice cream.
In the video, his audience could be heard erupting into laughter after his remark. However, other critics who watched it back got a kick out of the clip for an entirely different reason.
"#StrangerDanger," Cruz captioned his repost with a grimacing emoji.
"Exactly how hard is it for Joe Biden to NOT be a complete creep around kids??" Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart echoed.
"It's interesting how the 'talk to me later line' didn't get quite the laughs that the initial ice cream line did. Things got awkward. Everybody knows," another social media user commented.
During the event, Biden spoke about his administration's response to the rising costs of groceries as well as gas, noting their efforts would continue to fight against inflation.
Biden has previously been called out for his remarks and awkward conduct, notably during his July trip to Finland, when the president pretended to gobble up a little girl.
He was also blasted by conservatives on social media in October over a comment he made to a young teen in California where he told her "no serious guys until you're 30."
Despite recent criticism, Biden remained focused on his accomplishments in the oval office and vowed to continue striving for greater.
"Bidenomics is anchored in what's always worked best for the country: investing in America, investing in Americans," he said. "Because when we invest in ourselves, when we strengthen the middle class, we see stronger economic growth that benefits everybody."
Biden also fired back at Republicans for their opposition to the legislation.
"It fell entirely to Democrats to deliver it," he declared, expressing frustrations that "all we hear" from Republicans is "what they claim is what's wrong with America."
"They're telling us America's failing," Biden added. "They're dead wrong."