'#StrangerDanger': Biden Mocked Over 'Daddy Owes You' Ice Cream Remark to Kids

"I want to say one thing to your children: I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards," Biden said before a crowd in the East Room for the event marking the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden has been candid about his sweet tooth, and his preference for chocolate chip ice cream.

In the video, his audience could be heard erupting into laughter after his remark. However, other critics who watched it back got a kick out of the clip for an entirely different reason.